FOXBORO — Tommy DeVito hasn't started an NFL game since 2024, and he's excited to return to that spot. After Drake Maye's injury that's left his status for this season up in the air, the New England Patriots are turning to DeVito this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

DeVito says that it's been a good week so far as he adjusts to his new role with the Patriots.

"(It's) gone well. Yesterday was a little less than today, but felt good to be out there with the guys," DeVito told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "A lot of energy, a lot of flying around. It felt good."

On paper, it's a heartbreaking turn of events for the Patriots — who have to throw the face of their franchise to the side. Maye, despite his struggles all season, was the north star on a team looking to get back to the Super Bowl conversations. Now, they'll have to hand the keys over to DeVito for the foreseeable future.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team declined to add an external quarterback this week to plug the gap a la Daniel Jones or Jimmy Garoppolo, so DeVito has earned the Patriots' faith and confidence. He said that feels good for him to rely on this week in practice.

DeVito Feels Confident Heading Into First Patriots Start

"It's been awesome. Everybody's embraced me. Even from the first snap and the first play that I was in there last week, it's always been the same message over and over again from the guys," he said. "They have full trust in me, and that's what I've tried to earn throughout OTAs, training camp, preseason and up until now. And that's every day I come in. I work, I try to put my best foot forward, do everything I can to earn their trust. Because when we're on the field, that's all it's about."

Sitting at 5-5, the Patriots have the opportunity to make things interesting in a weaker AFC. DeVito will be tasked to conduct an offense that really hasn't looked like it's clicking. A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs continue to deal with injuries, so it will be a lot of Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III out wide.

Lucky for DeVito, those were the guys he was throwing to all summer.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) and New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) celebrate after a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A lot of the guys that are in there right now are guys that I've had reps with during training camp, and I think that's huge," DeVito said. "I mean, not just for timing and any of that, it's more about the comfortability in the huddle and guys knowing how I talk, how I operate in the huddle, what my cadence sounds like and then just building off that. So, I mean, the receivers, the running backs, everybody, I've had a ton of reps with them.

"The new thing was really just the O-line, just getting used to the cadence and building and going from there. But no, I feel good with that group."

During New England's bye week, while some players stayed home, DeVito was in the facility working out and getting a jumpstart on the Week 12 matchup. He feels "energized" when he walks into the building, and that's the type of energy the Patriots need right about now.

"So for me, it's being able to be ready because I've waited for this moment," DeVito said. "I’ll enjoy this moment. I’ll embrace it, no matter what it is - good, bad, ugly, whatever the situation is."

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