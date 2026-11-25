FOXBORO — Drake Maye won't play this week, the first time in his three-year NFL career that the New England Patriots quarterback won't be active for a game. Since his fibula injury two weeks ago, Maye hasn't practiced with the 5-5 Patriots, who are looking to try and right the ship heading into the stretch run.

In their way is the Los Angeles Chargers, who are tied for the league's worst record at 1-9 and don't have much going for them. Both sides are trying to snap a losing streak and claw their way back into the conversation.

But injuries remain a big storyline for New England going into the weekend.

Here's a look at the Patriots' initial injury report for Week 12, which has a number of big-name guys listed.

Patriots on Active Roster Wednesday, Nov. 25 Status QB Drake Maye DID NOT PARTICIPATE (fibula) WR A.J. Brown DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hamstring) OG Walter Rouse DID NOT PARTICIPATE (concussion protocol) CB Carlton Davis DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee) FB Reggie Gilliam LIMITED (knee) WR Romeo Doubs (IR) LIMITED (shoulder) OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR) LIMITED (hamstring) OG Ben Brown FULL (knee)

On the other side, the Chargers have just as many key players listed on their injury report — including their starting quarterback who might end up missing the game entirely.

Chargers on Active Roster Wednesday, Nov. 25 Status QB Justin Herbert DID NOT PARTICIPATE (concussion protocol) RB Keaton Mitchell DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee) WR Brenen Thompson DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hamstring) TE David Njoku DID NOT PARTICIPATE (shoulder) DT Dalvin Tomlinson DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee) EDGE Khalil Mack DID NOT PARTICIPATE (rest) EDGE Akheem Mesidor DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle) EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle) LB Daiyan Henley DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee) CB Deane Leonard DID NOT PARTICIPATE (groin) CB Tarheeb Still DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle) S Kendall Williamson DID NOT PARTICIPATE (calf)

It's Tommy DeVito's Show

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws against Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during the fourth quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nope, the Patriots won't be adding another quarterback this week, so it's been all DeVito in practice as he ramps up for his first start with the team. He's going to be backed up by rookie Behren Morton, who's now been elevated to the QB2 role.

Maye has been in the facility, according to Mike Vrabel, but his status for the remainder of 2026 remains up in the air as he continues to try and heal from his fractured fibula. The door hasn't been shut on his potential return, but for now, he remains on the active roster instead of moving to injured reserve.

Now DeVito will lead the Patriots into battle on Sunday afternoon knowing he'll be playing.

"Prep, yeah," DeVito said this week about what he's doing differently this week. "I think just more meeting time with Josh (McDaniels) and Ash(ton Grant), and just going over the game plan a little bit more in that regard. And then just going from there."

Vera-Tucker, Doubs Return

New England Patriots offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker returns to practice after a four-week stint on IR. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

This week, the Patriots got some offensive help back onto the field. Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker returned from IR, starting his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. The starting left guard has missed the last four games and should help solidify a banged-up offensive line.

Additionally, the Patriots also had wide receiver Romeo Doubs make his return to practice after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6. The big-time free agent acquisition, like AVT, has three weeks to be added to the active roster.

The Patriots' roster is full at 53 players right now, so if either player (or both) get added this weekend, it would need to come after a pair of corresponding moves. Walter Rouse, who missed last game with a concussion and hasn't practiced with his teammates this week, could be a candidate to land on IR.

Who Starts For LA at QB?

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (7) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not just New England who could turn to a backup quarterback. Justin Herbert entered concussion protocol last week and didn't speak to reporters after the Chargers' loss to the Jets, meaning that backup D.J. Uiagalelei might end up making his first start.

"Yeah, he hasn't had a lot of exposure this year," Vrabel said Tuesday. "So, just like any other backup quarterback in the National Football League, they're preparing for their opportunity and whatever that may look like and however that may go. It's no different than where we're at with our situation and where we've been, and go from there."

Herbert needs to clear five stages of the NFL's concussion protocol before being allowed to suit up, so until he's able to play, we could end up seeing DeVito vs. Uiagalelei in a game that was (smartly) flexed out of Sunday Night Football.

Key Defensive Back Returns to Practice

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) runs off he field after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first two practices of the week, the Patriots were without Craig Woodson. On Wednesday, he returned to the field in a full capacity.

The second-year safety has been a really important player for this defense, playing in all, but one game and nabbing a game-sealing interception in the final moments of the Patriots' Week 4 win in Buffalo.

With Carlton Davis missing practice Wednesday, having the secondary get someone back is a good sign for a unit that's had a rough few games.

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