Patriots Week 12 Injury Report: Potential Battle of the Backup QBs
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FOXBORO — Drake Maye won't play this week, the first time in his three-year NFL career that the New England Patriots quarterback won't be active for a game. Since his fibula injury two weeks ago, Maye hasn't practiced with the 5-5 Patriots, who are looking to try and right the ship heading into the stretch run.
In their way is the Los Angeles Chargers, who are tied for the league's worst record at 1-9 and don't have much going for them. Both sides are trying to snap a losing streak and claw their way back into the conversation.
But injuries remain a big storyline for New England going into the weekend.
Here's a look at the Patriots' initial injury report for Week 12, which has a number of big-name guys listed.
Patriots on Active Roster
Wednesday, Nov. 25 Status
QB Drake Maye
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (fibula)
WR A.J. Brown
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hamstring)
OG Walter Rouse
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (concussion protocol)
CB Carlton Davis
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee)
FB Reggie Gilliam
LIMITED (knee)
WR Romeo Doubs (IR)
LIMITED (shoulder)
OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR)
LIMITED (hamstring)
OG Ben Brown
FULL (knee)
On the other side, the Chargers have just as many key players listed on their injury report — including their starting quarterback who might end up missing the game entirely.
Chargers on Active Roster
Wednesday, Nov. 25 Status
QB Justin Herbert
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (concussion protocol)
RB Keaton Mitchell
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee)
WR Brenen Thompson
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hamstring)
TE David Njoku
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (shoulder)
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee)
EDGE Khalil Mack
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (rest)
EDGE Akheem Mesidor
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle)
EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle)
LB Daiyan Henley
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee)
CB Deane Leonard
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (groin)
CB Tarheeb Still
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle)
S Kendall Williamson
DID NOT PARTICIPATE (calf)
It's Tommy DeVito's Show
Nope, the Patriots won't be adding another quarterback this week, so it's been all DeVito in practice as he ramps up for his first start with the team. He's going to be backed up by rookie Behren Morton, who's now been elevated to the QB2 role.
Maye has been in the facility, according to Mike Vrabel, but his status for the remainder of 2026 remains up in the air as he continues to try and heal from his fractured fibula. The door hasn't been shut on his potential return, but for now, he remains on the active roster instead of moving to injured reserve.
Now DeVito will lead the Patriots into battle on Sunday afternoon knowing he'll be playing.
"Prep, yeah," DeVito said this week about what he's doing differently this week. "I think just more meeting time with Josh (McDaniels) and Ash(ton Grant), and just going over the game plan a little bit more in that regard. And then just going from there."
Vera-Tucker, Doubs Return
This week, the Patriots got some offensive help back onto the field. Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker returned from IR, starting his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. The starting left guard has missed the last four games and should help solidify a banged-up offensive line.
Additionally, the Patriots also had wide receiver Romeo Doubs make his return to practice after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6. The big-time free agent acquisition, like AVT, has three weeks to be added to the active roster.
The Patriots' roster is full at 53 players right now, so if either player (or both) get added this weekend, it would need to come after a pair of corresponding moves. Walter Rouse, who missed last game with a concussion and hasn't practiced with his teammates this week, could be a candidate to land on IR.
Who Starts For LA at QB?
It's not just New England who could turn to a backup quarterback. Justin Herbert entered concussion protocol last week and didn't speak to reporters after the Chargers' loss to the Jets, meaning that backup D.J. Uiagalelei might end up making his first start.
"Yeah, he hasn't had a lot of exposure this year," Vrabel said Tuesday. "So, just like any other backup quarterback in the National Football League, they're preparing for their opportunity and whatever that may look like and however that may go. It's no different than where we're at with our situation and where we've been, and go from there."
Herbert needs to clear five stages of the NFL's concussion protocol before being allowed to suit up, so until he's able to play, we could end up seeing DeVito vs. Uiagalelei in a game that was (smartly) flexed out of Sunday Night Football.
Key Defensive Back Returns to Practice
In the first two practices of the week, the Patriots were without Craig Woodson. On Wednesday, he returned to the field in a full capacity.
The second-year safety has been a really important player for this defense, playing in all, but one game and nabbing a game-sealing interception in the final moments of the Patriots' Week 4 win in Buffalo.
With Carlton Davis missing practice Wednesday, having the secondary get someone back is a good sign for a unit that's had a rough few games.
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Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.Follow HurwitzSports