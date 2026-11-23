FOXBORO — The New England Patriots, one day into their Week 12 prep against the Los Angeles Chargers, have landed on their starting quarterback.

Tommy DeVito, the team's second-string quarterback who stepped up to replace the injured Drake Maye two weeks ago, will be the starter. Seventh-round rookie Behren Morton will be his immediate backup — "Tommy's our starter," head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

After losing Maye to a fractured fibula, an injury that could knock him out for the remainder of the season, the eyes of New England turned to DeVito, who hasn't started a game since coming over in the summer of 2025. This week, he'll make his first Patriots start and continue the progression that he's been making this season.

"We're excited about that," Vrabel said of DeVito, who inked a two-year extension this offseason to stay with the Patriots. "Tommy's improved. I know that going into the last game, I think that being thrown in there and (he) had some good plays, had some things that he can improve on and little things."

It wasn't an inspiring outing for DeVito in Munich two weeks ago, where he went 12-for-24 for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now with two full weeks to operate and prepare as the starting quarterback, there's a shot that DeVito improves on his play from Munich. He's earned the confidence of his coaching staff as well.

"I think that was probably the biggest thing is just saying, hey, getting back into game action, how do you work in the pocket?" Vrabel said. "These are things that he's gotten so much better on when he got here. So starting with those things and managing the offense and being able to get us in and out of the huddle and the right plays, and just get into a flow and a tempo.

"And I think that some of the things that we saw in training camp, a lot of those guys that he'll be out there throwing to (are) some of those guys that he worked with in training camp. So I think that there's some carryover there."

As for Daniel Jones, the plan isn't to add the recently-released veteran ... at least for right now. Jones was released by the Indianapolis Colts last week after a string of really bad performances and the Patriots were reportedly in the mix for a team that could be interested in his services.

The Patriots could find production in having a third quarterback on the roster in practice, though Vrabel mentioned how it's not the most important thing.

"We'll look at everything, but again, I don't think that that's something that's going to happen here in the next few days," he said.

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week Will Be Big Week For Rookie Morton

Without Maye on the practice field, this week will also be a larger dose of snaps for Morton — who moves from QB3 to QB2. The Texas Tech rookie, who was drafted with the 234rd overall pick this spring, has been the Patriots' emergency third quarterback in the first 10 games of the season.

Now Morton can get a chance to run the show team offense himself in practice, something he was sharing with DeVito up to this point.

"I think that this is also a great opportunity for Behren to improve to where those reps that him and Tommy may have been splitting, or Tommy taking the majority of those, I think that this is a great opportunity for Behren to improve in that regard of running the show team," Vrabel said.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morton has a big arm, something he showed off during the preseason snaps he received. In the Patriots' second game last summer, he chucked a game-winning touchdown to rookie Nick DeGennaro to knock off the Philadelphia Eagles in the final seconds. He has talent to be serviceable in DeVito's old role as the top backup, but things could get hairy if he ends up having to play.

For now, the Patriots will have all three of their quarterbacks on the active roster as the team weighs the options of potentially moving Maye to injured reserve.

"He's on the active roster, so you know, that's where he is today," Vrabel said. "I think those things are obviously fluid, but want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time. I don't know when that will be, I'm not sure, but also try to manage the roster and do what we need to do to try to win each week."

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