Patriots Give Back, Teach Football Skills At Community Day

FOXBORO --- It's like lightning striking twice. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was helping elementary school students work on their fundamentals during the team's community day when a familiar sight occurred.

Maye's high five was left hanging.

Just like Tom Brady on the sideline more than a decade ago, the Patriots quarterback was hung out to dry by one of the 200+ students from Young Woods Elementary School in Providence. Taking place on the practice fields next to the team's New Balance Athletics Center, the group of kids was treated to a sunny day for football.

"I wanna welcome you guys, I wanna welcome the students," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Our players are here to help you have fun, show you the drills, coach you, teach you. This is all about enjoying it."

After Vrabel, owner Robert Kraft and Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett (who now works in the team's community relations department) addressed the kids, they each up broke up into different groups. Some stations focused on throwing the ball into a net -- that's where Maye was set up -- while others worked on tackling, flag pulling and touchdown celebrations.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. https://t.co/KOmwlatLao pic.twitter.com/8RRdvZqBLT — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) May 20, 2026

While the kids had plenty of touchdown celebrations locked and loaded, one current member of the team also stole the show with his moves.

"Obviously, the kids come out and being able to see them have fun, smile and everything, it just brings you back to when you were a child, and you just wish you could go through these things,” wide receiver Kyle Williams said. "I have nieces and nephews, and I love time with them. So when I get to spend time with kids and just help them show that they can reach their dreams, and that’s what I love to do."

Patriots Host Annual Community Day In Blazing Sun

Williams wishes he would have been able to participate in a camp like this when he was younger. So did safety Craig Woodson, who echoed the same senitment.

"It’s been a blessing, man," Woodson said. "This is stuff that whenever you make it to this level, this is what you want to do. You want to give back. You want to see kids smiling, being able to interact with them. I hope that we made an impact in their lives today. I’m happy that they were able to come out here."

Members of the New England Patriots offensive and defensive line help set up a tackling drill. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"You Want To See Kids Smile"

The 90-minute event also pulled back the curtain on some of the relationships between some of the players. Rookie quarterback Behren Morton was teaching running back TreVeyon Henderson how to juggle footballs. The specialists were barefoot as they shown kids how to kick and punt. Linebacker Christian Elliss worked on a flag football drill.

"I didn’t have anything like this growing up, so it was cool to be able to come out here and, for these kids, to be able to experience what it’s like to be around professionals and to be in such a cool place, be right outside the stadium," Elliss said. "It was a lot of fun."

It's part of being an NFL pro, and Woodson is glad to take part in such a fun event.

"This is stuff that whenever you make it to this level, this is what you want to do," Woodson said. "You want to give back, you want to see kids smile, and being able to interact with them, and I just hope that we made an impact on their lives today."

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