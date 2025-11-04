Patriots' Mike Vrabel Praises Converted FB
The typical offense of New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has historically utilized a fullback in the backfield. When undrafted rookie Brock Lampe was placed on season-ending IR over the summer, the team was without a position some say is become obsolete in the NFL.
That's when the Patriots turned to tight end Jack Westover. The second year player out of Washington essentially changed positions, focusing more of his efforts as a lead blocker than a pass catcher. The switch earned him a roster spot ahead of the season, and in the Patriots' Week 9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Westover played a consistent amount of snaps.
Patriots' Jack Westover Changes from TE to FB
When asked about his progression and development just one day after the game, head coach Mike Vrabel praised the young player.
"Yeah, I think he's, one, worked hard. I think he's taken ownership of that spot and continued to improve," Vrabel told reporters. "They normally are never – when you get a diagram, it's like, 'OK, go block this guy.' And then when the ball's snapped, it never really looks like that. So, he's done a good job of trying to navigate through some traffic, and create some lanes and some space for us.
It's not just on offense where Westover has found a role. In the win -- which was New England's sixth in a row -- he was given a 60.3 grade by Pro Football Focus. That isn't the only area where he's been on the field. On special teams, he's been playing more and more on multiple units.
"I think he's improved on special teams for us, he's contributed," Vrabel continued. "So, I think Jack's gotten more comfortable each and every week since training camp. He's kind of carved out a little role for himself, and that's been good to see."
Westover hasn't registered a stat in the nine games he's played in this year, and he's played 209 total snaps combined between offense and special teams. He's not totally new to the role, he said during the preseason.
"In college when I was like a freshman, sophomore, that's how I started playing. I was a fullback at Washington and then later in my career, the last few years, I geared more towards tight end - pass catching," Westover told 98.5 The Sports Hub after the Patriots' preseason opener. "I've done it before and I did in college and so that's kind of what I'm gearing towards right now."
