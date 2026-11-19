The New England Patriots, if they're interested in video games, got a perfect time for their bye week. The highly-anticipated released of Grand Theft Auto VI, the newest installment of Rockstar Games' action video game that's taken more than a decade to officially drop.

It's the eighth GTA game to be released, and the first one in 13 years. A lot has changed in that time, especially with the Patriots — who have seen a legendary head coach and quarterback come and go from the last time someone booted up a new GTA.

Here's a trip down memory lane and a look at the Patriots' records every year that GTA dropped.

1997: Grand Theft Auto

Patriots Record: 10-6, AFC East Champions

The first year after Bill Parcells departed as head coach, the Patriots were once again on top of the division — with Pete Carroll leading the way. They opened up the season on a four-game winning streak before coming back down to Earth. The Patriots would beat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card before dropping a defensive slugfest to the Pittsburgh Steelers one round later, 7-6.

1999: Grand Theft Auto 2

Patriots Record: 8-8, 5th in AFC East

Carroll got two GTA games in his Patriots tenure before seeing the door. The Patriots got off to a fast 6-2 start, looking like they'd get back to the postseason. But a string of losses in November and December sent them spiraling down to .500. Drew Bledsoe, in his seventh year as the starter, threw 19 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

2001: Grand Theft Auto III

Patriots Record: 11-5, Super Bowl Champions

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw after winning Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GTA turned to roman numerals, just like how Bill Belichick turned to Tom Brady under center. They started 5-5 and an injury to Bledsoe forced Brady to step into the game, but they got hot at the right time to win the division. Then came iconic playoff wins against the Oakland Raiders, Steelers and St. Louis Rams en route to their first championship title. Brady was named MVP for his performance in Super Bowl XXXVI.

2002: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Patriots Record: 9-7, 2nd in AFC East

The Patriots took a step back in 2002 after their championship win. This year is the one lost year in what was the stretch run of three Super Bowls in four seasons. Brady, in his first full campaign as the starting quarterback, threw for a league-high 28 touchdowns, but a four-game losing streak early on put them behind the 8-ball.

2004: Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Patriots Record: 14-2, Super Bowl Champions

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in has water dumped on him in the closing moments of his team's 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the greatest Patriots teams of all time. They rattled off a six-game winning streak to start the season, and then won six in a row after their Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh. Both sides of the ball were elite, with the Patriots offense ranking second in points and seventh in yards. Defensively, led by the core of Tedy Bruschi, Rodney Harrison, Mike Vrabel, Richard Seymour, Willie McGinest, Vince Wilfork and others, was the second-best scoring unit in the NFL. A Harrison interception in Super Bowl XXXIX sealed their dynastic run.

2008: Grand Theft Auto IV

Patriots Record: 11-5, 2nd in AFC East

Brady tore his ACL in the opening game, and it forced Matt Cassel under the spotlight. The Patriots, coming off the heartbreaking Super Bowl XLII loss from a year prior, had the roster to compete for another title. But Brady's season-ending injury really limited things offensively and the Patriots missed their shot at the postseason by a single game.

2013: Grand Theft Auto V

Patriots Record: 12-4, 1st in AFC East

The Patriots looked really good in 2010-2012, and again from 2014-2019. The one year in between those runs was a bit of an outlier. Don't get me wrong, they won 12 games and won the division. But that was a Patriots team that really didn't look like they were the same for a bit. They had lost some key guys in the offseason (Wes Welker, Patrick Chung, Danny Woodhead), but patched it together and played their way to a conference championship appearance.

2026: Grand Theft Auto VI

Patriots Record: 5-5 (so far), 2nd in AFC East

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a long time since 2013. The Patriots have had two new head coaches and a lot more quarterbacks. Now in 2026, the defending AFC champs have Vrabel and Drake Maye leading the charge. They've been up-and-down to start this season and after Maye fractured his ankle in Week 10, it's starting look a lot more down in the coming weeks.

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