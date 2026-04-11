Patriots Have Productive History Drafting At 31st Overall

The New England Patriots will officially be on the clock when the 31st overall pick rolls around at the 2026 NFL Draft. While the Patriots have become accustomed to drafting late in the first round over the few decades, they've also become accustomed of drafting from that specific draft slot as well.

For the fourth time in franchise history, barring a trade, the Patriots will be turning in their draft card at the 31st overall slot in this year's draft. If you're looking at the Patriots' history at that draft slot, it will hopefully be just as productive as some of the other New England players drafted with the first round's penultimate pick.

With several years apart from each selection, here's a little recap at all the time the Patriots have turned in the draft card at 31st overall in their history.

1965: RB Ellis Johnson (Southeastern Louisiana)

A Southeastern Louisiana Hall of Famer, Johnson was a star in college before being drafted. As a senior, he was named to the All-Gulf States Conference Team in 1964. He was selected in the third round the next season by the Boston Patriots -- who were just about to begin their sixth season as a professional organization. He was also drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 260th overall selection in that year's NFL Draft, but Johnson decided to sign with the Patriots.

Johnson spent just two seasons with the Patriots, rushing the ball just 19 times during his rookie season for 29 yards. He also added four catches, also for 29 yards. He played in 14 games in each season, but wasn't able to find the end zone once during his tenure.

As a kick returner, he returned two kicks each year. His first season ammounted to ... you guessed it ... 29 yards. In 1966, he nearly doubled that by ammounting for 45 return yards. He wouldn't play after the 1966 season.

1993: LB Chris Slade (Virginia)

Jan 26, 1997; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Green Bay Packers quarterback (4) Brett Favre is chased by New England Patriots linebacker Chris Slade (53) and Willie McGinest (55) during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome. The Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

One of the best linebackers in franchise history, Slade was a star at Virginia before hearing his name called by the Patriots. At the time a second-round pick, Slade spent eight seasons with New England. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 1997, as well as earning a nod as a Second Team All-Pro that same year.

In his eight years, Slade missed just one game in 1998. He recorded 51 total sacks, good for sixth-best in franchise history. He had 640 total tackles during his career in New England, including a career-high 105 in his second year. He finished third in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 1993.

Slade was one of the best players of the 1990s, being named to the Patriots' All-1990s Team. He was named to the squad alongside defensive teammates Andre Tippett, Willie McGinest and Ty Law -- all Patriots Hall of Famers.

2018: RB Sony Michel (Georgia)

Sep 27, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

At the time, the Patriots needed a running back to replace the loss of Dion Lewis in free agency. That's where Michel, one of the two Georgia running backs in the draft (along with Nick Chubb), comes into play. With the Patriots' second first round pick that year, they turned in the card for Michel to be their next everyday running back.

His rookie year -- with the postseason included -- was a home run. He ran for 1,267 total yards that year, and found the end zone 12 times. The final one was the lone touchdown in Super Bowl LIII, the first of two championship rings Michel won during his career.

In 2019 and 2020, he struggled to maintain that rookie season excellence. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2021 regular season for a fifth and sixth round pick, and announced his retirement from the NFL in July 2023.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!