Patriots Get Tough News on Ben Brown's Knee Injury Heading into Week 10

FOXBORO — Mike Vrabel said one day after the New England Patriots' 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers that they were "wearing out the MRIs."

That doesn't seem like a surprise, as the Patriots got banged up beyond belief in Sunday's drubbing of a game. Several key players, including Rhamondre Stevenson, Brenden Schooler and Carlton Davis, would leave with lower body injuries. Starting left guard Ben Brown, who was only in the game after injuries have decimated the offensive line to this point, also was ruled out with a knee injury.

Asked on Monday if there was an update on Brown's status heading into this week, the outlook for the 28-year-old guard didn't appear that good.

"(He) probably won't make it this week," Vrabel said.

After Brown left the game, Walter Rouse came in to replace him. In totality, the Patriots offensive line really struggled to make things easy for Drake Maye in the pocket. He was sacked four times and was under duress for most of the evening.

Ben Brown's Gotten Banged Up Several Times This Season:

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the field after center Ben Brown (77) is injured after a play against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a tough year for Brown health-wise. After repping as one of the top backups during the summer, he got banged up during a preseason game that forced him to miss some time at the start of the year. Once he returned, he was slotted into the starting lineup before another injury against the New York Jets knocked him out again.

He missed the team's TNF loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7, but returned to play in the next two games.

It's been a trying time for this offensive line. The Patriots have already lost Mike Onwenu, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Greg Van Roten to IR, forcing Bown, Rouse and Matt Pryor to have larger roles in the offense. Despite that, the Patriots are sitting at 5-4 (still currently in the AFC playoff picture) and could end up making things interesting as winter rolls around.

"We're five and four. I think there's going to be a lot of contending teams that are five and four," Vrabel said. "I think that's the nature of the National Football League. We got to draw a line here. Now we got to think that we're zero and zero, and we got to start putting ourselves in position to play meaningful games in January or in the middle of January."

With Brown unlikely to go against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, that could be a sign that the veteran Van Roten, who's 21-day window to be activated off of IR began last week, could make a return to the roster. It also might end up being a sign that the Patriots need some more interior depth ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

"That's something that we'll look at," Vrabel said. "He's eligible and has been working hard to get back, so we'll take a look at that and see where he is tomorrow or Wednesday when we practice."

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