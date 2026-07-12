Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Watch Out, Here Comes TreVeyon Henderson

The New England Patriots have loads of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Drake Maye, A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Rhamondree Stevenson, Hunter Henry, Mike Onwenu. The list goes on and on and one.

TreVeyon Henderson might just be the most talented offensive football player on the entire roster when you turn on the tape and watch his explosive highlights. It's going to be a major part of New England's offensive identity this fall.

At No. 13, Henderson becomes the first running back to crack our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings. After a productive rookie season that saw him eclipse 1,000 total offensive yards and earn a nomination for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, Henderson has a real chance to be even better in his second season.

To check out our full rankings, and where Henderson stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Big Play Waiting To Happen

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) speaks to the media after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all eyes understandably focused on quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots' new-look passing game, Henderson has the chance to help make New England’s running game a potent part of their offensive attack — working closely in tandem with Stevenson.

New England’s second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft added a big-play dimension to coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense last season, while also making significant contributions as a blocker. When healthy, Henderson has showcased both the poise and prowess which made him one of the team’s most explosive weapons last season.

His exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him from his peers, helping him to compile 911 yards on 180 carries with nine touchdowns in his rookie campaign. Henderson also added 76 yards on 30 carries during four playoff contests with the Pats.

Expected to refine his power running within the red zone during training camp, the 23-year-old appears poised for an impressive second NFL season under McDaniels’ tutelage. - Mike D'Abate

Becoming A True Change Of Pace Back

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There really isn't much worry, at least not now, that Henderson will take over Stevenson's starting job. But his talents as the Patriots "change of pace" back fits perfectly in the McDaniels style of offense. From his speed running outside the tackles to the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, Henderson can really grow into that chess piece role in year two.

Ever since he was drafted back in 2021, Stevenson's style of running has been more ground and pound. That's not what Henderson can bring to the table. Sure, he can burst through the line, but that's not going to be every single down. You'd like to get him in space and utilize his speed and quickness to run away from defenders -- not run right into them.

We saw that against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills in 2025, where the rookie Henderson burst through like a lightning bolt for a long touchdown. That's where he'll need to shine. New England got into some tricky situations when he would be swallowed up behind the line of scrimmage, and avoiding that would be beneficial in all areas. - Ethan Hurwitz

In Line For Larger Role

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball during the second half against New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson very much quickly became a fan favorite in the Patriots’ run game after originally being selected in the second round. His very successful career at Ohio State prepared him quite nicely for the NFL — where the RB was given 180 carries in his first season. In total, he racked up nine rushing touchdowns on 911 rushnig yards, as well as catching another.

Henderson’s second year in the league could easily shape how he's used moving forward.

His versatility as a runner will allow him to thrive more in a complex offensive ecosystem. It's already been proven that the Virginia native can work in McDaniels' offense, as he was trusted with 12 carries in the AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans. His role will only go up from here. - Jennifer Streeter

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!