Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Don't Forget About Romeo Doubs

After the New England Patriots got a really strong one-and-done season from Stefon Diggs in 2025, they went out shopping for the next best wide receiver on the open market in free agency.

They went out and spent big for Romeo Doubs, a splash that gave them their next WR1. But after they traded for A.J. Brown a few months later, it pushed Doubs down one spot on the position depth chart.

At No. 5 in our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings, we have Doubs, who can still have a major impact on this team's offensive output. He might not be the top option for Drake Maye, but the young pass catcher can still make things tricky for opposing defenses.

To check out our full rankings, and where Doubs stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Standing Out In Crowded WR Room

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in overtime on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. Gpg Packers Vs Patriots 10022022 0004 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It might be easy to forget that the first big move the Patriots made this offseason was to bring in Doubs in free agency. Now that they’ve also added Brown to the mix, Doubs’ role appears that he could be getting cut smaller.

In fact, the multi-million dollar signee might just be able to have a larger role thanks to Brown’s addition to the offense. With defenses keying in on Brown as New England’s top option, it could open up the floodgates for Doubs in the passing game. Whether it’s as an intermediate-to-deep threat down the sideline or working inside across the middle, the former Green Bay Packers draft pick will be able to factor in well.

He’s a productive player against both man and zone coverage, ranking in the top 30 across the NFL last season. As the Patriots’ No. 2 option, Doubs can easily replicate the production that a player like Stefon Diggs (85 receptions, 1,013 yards, four touchdowns) had a season ago. - Ethan Hurwitz

Fitting In Within New Offense

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs spoke to the media following the team's offseason workouts. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

The Patriots signed Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract earlier this offseason, in hopes of making him a featured contributor to their offense in 2026. Still, his presence may ultimately hold greater importance than several pundits have been willing to admit.

Last season, the 26-year-old compiled 55 catches for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns with the Green Bay Packers — the most statistically productive season of his career. At his best, Doubs is capable of making compact catches and has relatively sure hands — even through contact. He aligned almost exclusively on the outside with the Packers, but he also has the route-running savvy and skills to play more inside as a power slot.

That being said, he is going to be most effective for the Pats by creating separation at the top of his routes. The Nevada product is also eager to contribute as a blocker, making him a desirable, top-of-the-rotation option for the Pats. Doubs also projects as a solid fit within offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense. Given his ability to utilize both leverage and spacing, the Los Angeles native is poised to thrive in a system that is predicated on reading defenders post-snap and adjusting their routes to adapt to different defensive looks.

With McDaniels' penchant for moving the ball around the formation, rather than focusing on a single target, he will be a great compliment to the newest and most exciting addition — the three-time All-Pro in Brown. - Mike D'Abate

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