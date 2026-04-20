Patriots Trading Kayshon Boutte Would Be Major Mistake

Kayshon Boutte's New England Patriots career didn't start off on the right foot, or right toe if you want to be specific. He wasn't able to get his second foot inbounds in the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, and that eventually led to his playing time getting cut into.

Now, in an ironic outcome three years later, Boutte's name is brought up in trade talks surrounding Philadelphia Eagles' wideout AJ Brown. Entering a contract season, Boutte -- who's coming off his best season as a pro -- has become expendable, and according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, teams believe he'll become available for the right price.

That would be a mistake on the Patriots' part, whether they got Brown or not.

Now of course, if Boutte is involved in the Brown trade that seems almost evident and set in stone, there's no other course of action. But imagine an offense with Brown and Boutte together on the outside, with Romeo Doubs working in as well. Think of all the passing yards Drake Maye can rack up!

Boutte Has Become A Patriots Fan Favorite

In all seriousness, the Patriots should try and keep Boutte on the roster for 2026, especially considering he's got just one year left on his contract. They can try and squeeze out every bit of juice he's got before making a decision next offseason.

Boutte has consistently gotten better each of his three seasons in New England. After just catching two passes as a rookie, the former sixth-round pick has surpassed 500+ yards in each of his last two years and caught a career-best six touchdowns in 2025. His magnum opus -- a one-handed touchdown in the AFC Divisional against the Houston Texans -- showcased why he was considered a first round talent at one point at LSU.

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

But the Patriots brought in Doubs in free agency, and they also have Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas in that wide receivers room. Is Boutte the odd man out?

Boutte's Chemistry w/ Drake Maye

He shouldn't be. His chemistry with Maye, one that's blossomed since the quarterback was drafted in 2024, can't be understated. At one point last year, Boutte's 1.04 EPA per target was the best in the entire NFL. Maye hit him for touchdowns against the Saints and Titans on gorgeous deep balls, something that helped open up New England's offense last season.

"I remember throwing to him on scout team last year, the first couple of weeks I played it," Maye said last year. "Shoot, I think I hit a go ball on (Christian Gonzalez) one of my first practices here in training camp with Boutte my rookie year. "I remember throwing deep throws and seeing him come up on the right side of it. Makes you want to keep going back to it. If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

A decision won't likely be made until after this week's NFL Draft, and after the June 1 deadline set in what appears to be the Brown trade with the Eagles. Whether Boutte's name is thrown around in that specific deal or a separate one across the league, the Patriots should try their best to keep one of their best players for another season.

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