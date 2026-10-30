A.J. Brown's Injury Status Going From Bad to Worse for Patriots

FOXBORO — It feels like the New England Patriots just went through this song and dance, but it's happening again.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown — who's already missed four games this season with a high-ankle sprain — was absent from the team's final two practices ahead of their Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins. He was limited on Wednesday with an ankle and a knee injury, and then didn't participate one day later. On Friday, he wasn't spotted during the stretching portion of practice.

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson was also missing as he deals with an illness.

Speaking to reporters, head coach Mike Vrabel shared that Brown will be questionable for the game.

"We'll see how he comes in tomorrow and we'll make a decision," he told reporters Friday afternoon, deflecting a question about of this is a long-term injury. "Just wasn't able to finish practice on Wednesday, and so we continue to treat him and then we'll see where he is."

It's the same knee injury, the one that's been often referred to as degenerative, that's flared up this week. Back in the summer, Eliot Wolf admitted the knee issue was something the Patriots' medical staff signed off on before making the trade. This week has been the first time Brown's been added to the injury report this season with that knee issue.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When reporters were in the locker room on Thursday, Brown wasn't seen at any point — a change from his usual pre-practice routine.

Typically, while not always, an absence on Friday doesn't bode well for the player's status on game day. That was the case for Brown. According to NFL Network, Brown's status for Sunday in South Florida remained "up in the air." For Brown, he admitted this week that he still isn't where he wants to be on the recovery of his ankle.

"Yeah, sometimes, you know, I see it, and sometimes, I'm pushing through," Brown said. "But none of that stuff even matters. I'm out here, so I'm going."

Patriots WR Depth Slimming Down

Brown missed time after suffering the high-ankle sprain in Week 1. Since then, the Patriots have gotten inspiring performances from others in the wide receiver room. But with Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) also on IR, it's starting to become worrisome about how thin this wide receiver room is.

Right now, the team has DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III healthy on the active roster. Kyle Dixon, Chandler Brayboy, Cameron Dorner and Ryan Miller are on the practice squad.

"We'll have one of those guys ready and I'm sure that they all are," Vrabel said on the practice squad wideouts.

"I think also we do a really good job of trying to be multiple thrughout the week," passing game coordinator Thomas Brown said Thursday. "In case we have some issues, whether it be with injuries or having to pivot in-game, we have multiple guys ready, ready to go and activate any given moment. ... It's a next man up mentality, so we have to all prepare to go and be the starter."

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) misses a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also spoke about Brown's resumed role into New England's offense — where he's struggled to make an impact since returning. In the last two games, he's caught a total of six passes.

"He's played eight quarters in almost two months and had four practices, I think. I'm certainly in the mode of 'this is a process of building into our best football,' We've seen that with pretty much every player that's come here," McDaniels said. "There's things we can work on to do better, and certainly his health is going to be a big part of that. So, they tell us he can do A, B and C, we'll do A, B and C.

"If there's some element of thing we need to wait on, we'll do it. I love his attitude and approach; he's been here working his tail off to try to put himself in a great position to help our team."

Should he be downgraded, this will be Brown's fifth missed game of the 2026 season — not a very good initial return on investment for a trade involving a future first round draft pick.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!