New England Patriots A.J. Brown could be heading back to the sidelines due to an injury, missing his seventh game of the season.

After sustaining a hamstring injury in the second half of the Patriots' Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, Brown was seen heading into the locker room. Brown, who had previously missed extended time with a high ankle sprain, made his return against the Lions after missing two weeks with a knee injury.

The veteran receiver, who the Patriots acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, rejoins a plethora of players who are unable to take the field for the Pats.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is tended to by trainers after injuring his ankle during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the following:

"In the short term, where the offense turns next is fascinating. Brown has a hamstring injury, which most likely puts him out for a little while. Romeo Doubs is eligible to return from injured reserve after his shoulder injury. One of their most explosive players, TreVeyon Henderson, is on IR for at least three more games. Rhamondre Stevenson is banged up. The trade deadline has passed, so it's not like the team can identify instant improvements. So, scoring points must be a collective effort, starting with the running game."

Brown's most recent injury enters in the shadows of star quarterback Drake Maye's ankle fracture, which is reported to potentially keep the third-year quarterback out for the remainder of the season.

AJ Brown expected to miss more time with a hamstring injury.



Per: @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/FwZWFH93EU — Savage (@Savageboston) November 18, 2026

Patriots' Receiving Room Without Brown

New England's receiving core is at its most typical without Brown on the lineup. In Week 12, the Patriots will have Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III available at receiver.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs will also be eligible to be activated off the injured reserve, if he's ready to play after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 6.

Tommy DeVito is expected to start for the Patriots after they come off the bye in Week 12 against the Chargers. After DeVito's rough performance on Sunday, the fourth-year backup quarterback will need all the help he can get.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers defense player Rayshawn Jenkins (20) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although, Brown's production this season indicates he might not be of much help to the Patriots or their second-string QB. Three of the Pats five losses have come when Brown's on the field, and his 11 receptions rank second to worst among non-running backs, while his 128 receiving yards are the lowest of all pass catchers on the Patriots roster.

After paying a heavy price for the Super Bowl-winning receiver, the Patriots will have to wait even longer for his production to show.

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