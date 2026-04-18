Patriots NFL Mock Draft Based Purely on Top 30 Visits

The New England Patriots, along with all of the other 31 NFL teams, are allowed to bring in 30 draft prospects for "Top 30" visits. These meetings, typically held at Gillette Stadium, allow the Patriots to get to know some of the potential players in this year's NFL Draft. While no on-field workouts are allowed, the Patriots are able to do medical testing, film study and other off-the-field things to learn about the players.

As the time of this publication, 25 of the Patriots' 30 meetings have been made public. While the deadline to meet with players has come and gone, the team says they'll use all their allotted meetings.

"We'll use all 30 and plus, because you get to – we get BC and UConn, and some of those guys that didn't come in for Local Day have come in separately. It's very important," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said this week. "We bring guys in for a variety of reasons, whether it's to get medical, to get them in front of Mike (Vrabel). .... We haven't eliminated anyone, as we've done in the past. So, it's been positive."

So, without further ado, here's a Patriots 2026 mock draft with only players that made the trip to Foxboro for a "Top 30" meeting.

1st Round, 31st Overall: Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) rushes against Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

One of the several edge rushers that met with New England, Young is a speed threat off the edge. In a very deep class for pass rushers, the Missouri star could be the best of the bunch. He was named to the All-SEC First Team after a season where he led the Tigers with 16.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

2nd Round, 63rd Overall: Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) reacts after a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Stribling, a fantastic jump ball receiver, could become an instant weapon in the red zone for Drake Maye and the Patriots offense. The 6-foot-2 Stribling caught six touchdowns last season for Ole Miss, and six for Oklahoma State one year prior. He'd become an instant starter in New England.

3rd Round, 95th Overall: Georgia TE Oscar Delp

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) rushes as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) defends during the second quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Patriots have a glaring need for a backup tight end behind Hunter Henry, and Delp is one of the best in the draft. Though his stats aren't jaw-dropping (20 receptions, 261 yards, one touchdown), his ability to move with the ball in his hands could give the Patriots a long-term answer at the position.

4th Round, 125th Overall: Penn State S Zakee Wheatley

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) attempts to tackle wide receiver Lyrick Samuel (81) during the first quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard are the Patriots' starters at safety, but adding another wouldn't hurt. The Patriots have met with three safeties at their facility this offseason, but Wheately's range and ability to play the football in coverage earns him the nod in the fourth round.

4th Round, 131st Overall: Auburn OG Jeremiah Wright

Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (77) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wright is one of two guards to make the trip to Foxboro, along with Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon. The latter will certainly be gone by this point, but Wright would be a nice selection on day three. With current right guard Mike Onwenu nearing the end of his contract, adding the versatile lineman could give the Patriots some comfort in their depth.

5th Round, 171st Overall: Clemson RB Adam Randall

Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) throws down Ls after scoring a Tiger touchdown to take the lead over Louisville in the first half at L&N Stadium Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A converted wide receiver, Randall would be a nice addition to the running back room. There's been a trend of the types of running backs that have met with New England during the pre-draft process: quick and able to catch the ball out of the backfield. Behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, Randall would be a steal in the fifth round.

6th Round, 191st Overall: Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) makes a opening play catch defended by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wake Forest's top cornerback from a year ago, Prunty was named to the All-ACC Third Team. The long-tenured college corner started his career at Kansas before transferring to NC A&T. His best season was in 2022, where he picked off four passes and broke up10 more. This is a flier pick in the sixth round with the hopes he can become a solid member of the secondary.

6th Round, 198th Overall: Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patrios double dip at the wideout position, adding the speey Allen to the offense. at 5-foot-11 and only 180 lbs, his frame won't win him many matchups. What will help him win are his hands and quick route running. This past season, he caught 51 balls for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns.

6th Round, 202nd Overall: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Two quarterbacks made trips to New England, Daniels and Texas Tech's Behren Morton, and the Patriots decide on the one with more upside. The Jayhawks signal caller spent six years in college, but uses his legs to his advantage. In a room where Maye and Tommy DeVito have locked up the top two spots on the depth chart, Daniels can prove his worth on the scout team this season.

6th Round, 212th Overall: Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Khalil Jacobs (5) gets ready for kickoff during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Patriots have met with Jacobs three separate times this offseason, and if you're connecting the dots, that's a good thing. An off-ball linebacker who can rush the passer and chip in on special teams units, Jacobs played in 13 games for Missouri in 2025 and recorded 47 total tackles. He'll bring some juice to a new-look linebacking corps for New England.

7th Round, 247th Overall: Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr.

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (34) celebrates a play in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Patriots open up their draft with an edge rusher, and close it with one as well. Gumbs -- who's previously played wide receiver and tight end -- is a solid player against the run and continues to get better each season. With New England in the market for young speedsters on the defensive line, Gumbs can compete for a depth role from the very start.

You can stay updated with all of the Patriots' "Top 30" visits with our tracker here.

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