Patriots Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Loading Up Defensive Front

Welcome to the last few weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft starts, where smokescreens and projections come flying in from every direction. Will the New England Patriots stand pat and take an edge rusher? An offensive tackle? Do they trade up and/or down on day one?

All these questions will eventually be answered when the draft officially kicks off from Pittsburgh on April 23. Until then, all we can do is sit and guess which potential Patriots will hear their names called by the defending AFC champions.

New England has 11 picks, the second-most in the entire league, and a few glaring weaknesses on the roster. Edge rusher will certainly be addressed, considering two of their top pass rushers from a year ago (K'Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings) are both gone. Backups at tight end, safety and defensive tackles are also options to consider in the early arounds.

Without further ado, here's a three-round mock draft for the Patriots to help add some weapons to a roster that finished just one win away from their seventh Super Bowl championship.

1st Round, 31st Overall: Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Oscar Adaway III (27) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) chases during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With both Chaisson and Jennings out of the picture for 2026, the Patriots need to add more juice off the edge. Lucky for them, it's a fairly deep draft class at that positon, and they'll certainly have plenty of options when they're on the clock. Young continually fits mold that the Patriots want from their defense: rugged, tough and able to play against the run and pass.

There's been an off-the-field issue in the past (he was arrested in December on DWI charges), but the on-field talent isn't something to sneeze at. The Patriots could go offensive tackle with this pick -- Arizona State's Max Iheanachor could be a future longterm right tackle -- but head coach Mike Vrabel will want to beef up a defense that shocked the league a year ago.

2nd Round, 63rd Overall: Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter

Nov 8, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Lee Hunter (2) reacts in the second half of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

More defense! Even though the Patriots already have Milton Williams and Christian Barmore on the defensive line, they'll want to add another big boy to the room. Hunter is one of the top run stuffers in this year's draft, and with Khyiris Tonga signing a free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots have room for a replacement. The 23-year-old had stints with Auburn and UCF during his college career, but really came on with Texas Tech this past season (11 tackles for loss).

"But Ethan! They don't need another defensive tackle!" But think about how good New England's defense can be against the run in 2026, especially how they got gashed by Kenneth Walker in the Super Bowl. In a division with De'Von Achane, James Cook and Breece Hall, stopping the run will be paramount in defending the division title.

3rd Round, 95th Overall: NC State TE Justin Joly

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Finally, an offensive player for Drake Maye. After losing Austin Hooper in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons, and signing primarily blocking tight end Julian Hill to replace him, the Patriots need a new weapon to be a potential star at the tight end spot. Hunter Henry continues to get up there in age, and is entering a contract season, meaning that a tight end will definitely be taken at some point.

What better pick than Joly, who started 11 games last year and caught seven touchdowns? The former UConn Husky is among the top pass catchers in the position group, and has great footwork to get open at a high rate. His blocking still needs to be improved, but that's what Hill is for.

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