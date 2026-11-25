FOXBORO — The New England Patriots continue to get healthier as they try to scrape together a push to the playoffs.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who's missed the last four games with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week. That begins his 21-day window to be activated off of injured reserve and onto the 53-man roster.

Doubs signed a massive free agent contract with the Patriots in the offseason. Since then, he hasn't really put together a consistent string of games in his first season with New England. In 6 games, he's caught 14 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns — two of them coming against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Against the New York Jets two weeks later, Doubs injured his shoulder as he came down with a 42-yard touchdown less than five minutes into the game. He'd be placed on IR the following week, and has recently been spotted more in the locker room when reporters were present.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) is examined by medical staff in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doubs might not added to the 53-man roster this week, considering his later return to the practice field. But seeing him run at practice is a better sign for a Patriots wide receiver room that's been banged up for quite a while.

Why Getting Doubs Back is Important For NE:

A.J. Brown continues to be absent from practice as he works his way through an ankle, hamstring and knee injury. Without Brown/Doubs in the room, the Patriots have had to rely on Mack Hollins (who's also dealt with injuries this season), DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III to catch passes.

This year when healthy, Doubs has added some deep threat to the Patriots passing attack, especially down the sideline. Sometimes, he hasn't been able to haul in the pass, but the ability to stretch the field is something this offense needs to utilize.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Doubs back into the fold this week will also help ease in Tommy DeVito, who's set to make his first start as a Patriots quarterback. Adding as many talented players around the Patriots' backup-turned-starter this week against the Los Angeles Chargers will help a team that's looking to snap a two-game skid.

"A lot of energy. I think a lot of work in there with those guys," Mike Vrabel said Tuesday about DeVito's connection with the receivers. "We talked about it at training camp with that group. I think he's taken advantage of his opportunities."

Should the Patriots activate Doubs to the 53-man roster this week, they'd need to make room with a corresponding transaction. They could also add offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to the roster, who also returned to practice after a four-game absence.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!