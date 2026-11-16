Tommy DeVito Preparing as Patriots Starting QB After Drake Maye's Injury

With Drake Maye down for the count (and the forseeable future), the New England Patriots are going to have to figure out their quarterback decision after their bye week. The leader in the clubhouse is Tommy DeVito, who came in to replace Maye after his injury in Week 10.

DeVito and the Patriots offense struggled all game, scoring just once against the Detroit Lions in a 35-10 drubbing.

"Not good enough are the words I would say. Offensively, just never really got going," DeVito said. "Never really was able to get into a rhythm, really get drives going. Too many three and outs and just hurting ourselves. Even the one drive that we had that resulted in a touchdown took 16 plays and there were still errors on that that happened. We just need to be better at that and just sustaining drives."

DeVito didn't end up inspiring much hope in Maye's place, going 12-for-24 with 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception. They weren't able to to move the ball consistently and it took until the fourth quarter for them to find the end zone.

Now Maye, who's reportedly going to be out a long time with what the Patriots fear to be a fractured ankle, DeVito is going to be tasked with carrying this team through a tough stretch of games. The 28-year-old says he's prepared to do so.

"I'm going to continue the process I have been doing up to this point," he said.

"Something that as a two, as cliche as it sounds, you have to be prepared to be a starter. So just keep doing what I'm doing, keep my head down, and then if something like that were to happen, you would have the reps and practice and the walkthroughs and everything going forward, so just keep on preparing and on to the next."

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) scrambles from Detroit Lions defensive end DJ Wonnum (98) during the first quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries Have Turned This Season Upside Down

The Patriots have dealt with a ton of injuries on offense, putting that unit behind the 8-ball for most of this season. A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, TreVeyon Henderson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mike Onwenu, the list goes on and on. With Maye out, it's DeVito's team — and he'll have to pull them out of this mess going into a Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It starts with the quarterback, so it starts with me," DeVito said. "I just have to play better and sustain drives and get the thing going and stop feeling so lax."

This season in a reserve role, DeVito is 16-for-32 with 132 yards, that one touchdown to Lan Larison and an interception. The Patriots signed him to a two-year, $7.4 million extension in the offseason to be the top backup, so it's safe to assume he'll be under center through the next few weeks. Seventh-string rookie Behren Morton backs him up.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito at press conference after the 2026 NFL Munich Game against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sitting at .500, the hopes aren't that high for the Patriots. But DeVito isn't putting his head down, and that's all he can do at this point.

"I think we just focus on the next week," he said. "We have a bye week here, a lot of time to reflect and process the games that have happened and the games that are coming. All you can focus on are the games coming ahead."

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