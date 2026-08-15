Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Have A Day, Romeo Doubs!

FOXBORO --- Back on the practice fields, the New England Patriots had their 15th training camp session of the summer Saturday morning. With season ticket members in attendance, it was a different feeling at practice, as plenty of Patriots weren't spotted.

It was the first practice the team held since their 13-13 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Thursday's preseason opener, and several players who got banged up in that game didn't participate. Others remained sidelined while the team went through plenty of full-speed 11-on-11 work.

Let's open up the practice notebook. Here's what stood out:

Attendance

It was one of the longest absent lists of the summer for the Patriots. 12 players weren't spotted as the team works their way back to full health after their first game action of the year.

Here's the list of the players who didn't participate: Wide receivers Kobe Prentice and Kyle Dixon, center Ben Brown, offensive guard Andrew Rupcich, defensive tackkle Christian Barmore, edge rusher Xavier Holmes, linebacker Chad Muma, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, safety Eric Butler and long snapper Niko Lalos. Edge rusher Harold Landry (PUP) and safety Brenden Schooler (NFI) were also not in attedance.

Additionally, the Patriots signed a pair of offensive linemen who were both on the field. Center Joe Michalski (No. 60) and guard Darrian Dalcourt (No. 61) were both present, signaling that two players are set to be released to make room.

Passing Stats

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) does a passing drill with running back Treveyon Henderson (32) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the quarterbacks, Drake Maye got back into the swing of things after not playing on Thursday. He struggled during his 7-on-7 periods, going 1-for-5. He bounced back during the full team reps, going 10-for-16 with several nice throws to the end zone.

Tommy DeVito was the only other quarterback to get reps in 11s, going 6-for-13 in that department. During a late-game situation drill, DeVito's drive stalled out after back-to-back throws out of bounds in the direction of Kyle Williams. He was a perfect 4-for-4 in 7s, though.

Behren Morton got just three snaps in competitive reps, completing a pair of them. One of them was one of the best plays we've seen this summer, as backup tight end Jack Westover dove to his right to snag it at the goal line. Safety Mike Brown had tight coverage on the play, but Morton squeezed it in.

Romeo Doubs' Impressive 3 TD Day

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The winner of the day? Wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who caught three impressive touchdowns. The first one came with the starting offense in 7s. Blanketed by Carlton Davis (who was a full participant after a prior hamstring injury), Doubs climbed the ladder and high-pointed the football.

It would set the stage for what was to come. In full team reps, Doubs had similar plays over Charles Woods twice, including the score that capped off Maye's end-of-game drive. He was a bigger factor in the passing game than A.J. Brown, maybe the first time we've been able to say that this summer.

"I think just new offense, new year, figuring out the player, getting to know him," head coach Mike Vrabel said prior to practice on Doubs. "Really, a lot of positive things, I think, trending in the right direction."

Veteran Edge Rusher Leaves Early

One expected starter for this defense -- Dre'Mont Jones -- started the day on the field. He didn't end it, as he left halfway through with a member of the training staff. In his place, rookie Gabe Jacas took a larger dose of first-team reps off the edge. The rookie had several run stuffs that were caused by his physical style of play.

Bounce-Back Kicking Performance

The Patriots didn't get an inspiring showing from Andy Borregales in the opener. The kicker missed a trio of kicks, including a potential game-winner from just inside 50 yards. Today, it was a different story.

Borregales and the special teams unit worked on field goals on a skinnier-than-usual goalpost, and it looked like the kicker went 5-for-6 on his attempts. After practice, he told ESPN's Mike Reiss that the lone miss actually went over the goal post and was deemed successful.

"They Said It"

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K.J. Britt (35) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, obviously K.J. showed up with a veteran presence, and he's been in this league, physical presence, trying to play physical, help us on special teams, and add versatility. Trying to play both positions inside. I just have appreciated the way he showed up, how he approached the offseason and now he's been given a chance to compete." - Mike Vrabel on what linebacker K.J. Britt has shown since signing in free agency.

What's Next?

The Patriots will return to the practice field tomorrow morning, but it will be for a non-padded walkthrough. Jones, Hassan Haskins, DeMario Douglas, Will Campbell, Mike Onwenu and Craig Woodson will all address the media after practice before the week turns over to Philadelphia Eagles prep.

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