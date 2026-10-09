Patriots Suffer Major Blow Ahead of Tough Raiders Matchup

FOXBORO — For the second-straight week, it doesn't appear that the New England Patriots will have their best defensive player on the field.

Christian Gonzalez was absent from the team's third and final practice this week as they prepare to host the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Gonzalez was a non-participant the first two practices with a shoulder injury, the same injury that held him out of the team's 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Barring a change in how Gonzalez is feeling, it feels unlikely that he'll suit up ths week against Kirk Cousins and the Raiders offense.

The 24-year-old cornerback, who signed a record-breaking contract extension ahead of the season opener, has been one of the best players in football when healthy. But he's been banged up a lot since arriving in the NFL in 2023, and may now miss his 19th career game.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without him, the Patriots would typically lean on Carlton Davis to step up. But Davis is dealing with a neck injury and has also missed all three practices. Channing Canada (hamstring), Charles Woods (shoulder) and Karon Prunty (hamstring) were also all on the injury report, making this group of cornerbacks as slim as you can get.

Only Marcus Jones and practice squad players Kindle Vildor and Al'Zillion Hamilton practiced in all three sessions, and could be tasked with much more important roles if the top-half of the depth chart isn't able to go. Vildor will likely be elevated to the game day roster for the second-straight week.

But it will be a tough test regardless of who's healthy. The Raiders have gotten good play out of their veteran quarterback, and when you add in the energy brought by new head coach Klint Kubiak, they're a tough out.

Raiders Offense Looks Good Through Four Weeks

"They have a lot of chemistry," defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr said Thursday. "Obviously, Klint and Kirk being in Minnesota together, they definitely know each other well. You can tell that from Week 1 there wasn’t really any slow growth. They hit it. They hit the field running. They’re doing a great job with their big skill and they’re dialing up some good plays to their skill."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have been banged up in recent weeks, and losing Gonzalez for another game is just another would to try and recover from. They've placed more players on IR this year (17) than they did all of last season.

"Nothing is more important than the health of the football team," Vrabel sai this week. "We clearly see that and understand that. So, there's a fine line that we wage between practicing, having speed at practice, having pads at practice, but also making sure that we are doing everything that we can to avoid injuries in practice.

"Then obviously when you go to the game, there are just some things that you can't avoid."

Mack Hollins (calf), Reggie Gilliam (knee/ankle) and Prunty were also absent from the Patriots' Friday practice. Mike Vrabel will speak to the media later this afternoon, likely sharing who'll be out and questionable for Sunday.

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