Patriots Rookie LB Erick Hunter Shines in Surprise Special Teams Role

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots got some really impressive snaps out of an unsung rookie linebacker in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

Erick Hunter, an undrafted linebacker who the team signed on Sept. 1, was used as a gunner on the punt unit. The 6-foot-3, 224-pound rookie, who played his college games for Morgan State, shined. He recorded four tackles, including a thundering hit on Bills returner Greg Dortch.

On Monday, Mike Vrabel praised the efforts of Hunter — and his strengths that led him to earning that spot.

"Thought he did fantastic. I thought Erick's really progressed every day since he's been here," Vrabel said. "I think (special teams coordinator) Jeremy (Springer) and (assistant special teams coach) Tom (Quinn) have done a fantastic job of working with him in our special teams, and he's trying to work with our defensive coaches. A lot of new things for Erick, and he's willing, he's got a really good length and he can run.

"We just figured, as we get guys that are down, we need bodies or DBs have to play or go down, why don't we give Erick a try? He didn't disappoint."

Hunter's Placement Was Historically Unsual:

It's unusual for a linebacker, especially one of Hunter's stature, to split out wide to cover punts. The Patriots have historically used slimmer players to fill that need, including Charles Woods and Brenden Schooler (who made the trip to Buffalo and should be activated off the non-football injury list in the coming weeks).

Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, August 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead, it was Hunter. He shined, and was busy answering congratulatory texts from his father in the locker room after the win.

"I take a lot of pride in any role that I'm given the opportunity to have," Hunter told Patriots On SI after the Patriots won 29-26. "So (the) biggest thing is when you get that opportunity, just make sure you make the most of it and go onto the next one."

Hunter's college career spanned five seasons, where he tallied 298 tackles (second-most in program histort) and was named an HBCU All-American. He signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, but was released this summer. Now, he's enjoying the journey with New England.

And even though he hasn't had that large of a role to begin his tenure with the Patriots, Hunter knows the twists and turns are part of the game.

"At the end of the day, it's football," he said. "It's ups and downs in this. (A) momentum shift is what we needed at the moment, and coach has been talking about being the answer all week. I feel like every guy on this team, every guy on this roster, came out this week."

The Patriots have a deep linebacking core with Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss and Darius Musaua. For now, Hunter has taken just three defensive snaps and hasn't carved out a very large role in that department.

But until that time comes, the 23-year-old is making his name known on special teams.

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