Here's What LB Erick Hunter Can Bring to Patriots Defense

One of the areas that needs to get better for the New England Patriots is stand-up linebacker. Yes, they have numbers at that position. But after a less-than-stellar preseason, changes needed to be made.

Enter: Erick Hunter, the undrafted linebacker who the team just recently signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. After spending the start of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, Hunter arrives to New England with a golden opportunity.

Here's what the 23-year-old can bring to New England's defense, and why his addition could help bring some juice to special teams as well.

Hunter's College Career Was Exciting:

Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) celebrates after coming up with the strip sack in the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 22, 2026. Detroit won 17-13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hunter spent five seasons at Morgan State, where he totaled 298 tackles and was named an HBCU All-American. While he did go undrafted, he put together a career that put him into the Morgan State record books. Those 298 total tackles are good for second-most in program history.

In the pre-draft process, Hunter ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the HBCU Combine. Hunter also entered the NFL as the MEAC's leader in tackles last year (102). Of that number, 14 of them were for loss.

"(It) was just another opportunity to prove what I’ve been working on in the dark," Hunter said at the time. "I came out focused, fast, and physical. I want to show teams I can run, cover, and make plays sideline to sideline. I’m never satisfied — there’s always more to prove."

He's a hard-hitting linebacker, one that can jar the ball loose nearly anytime he makes contact. Last year, he forced three fumbles. At the NFL level this summer, he recovered another one in the Lions' second preseason game. He also finished the summer with 70 defensive snaps, and an 83.1 Pro Football Focus grade.

Can He Help Shore Up LB Depth?

Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, August 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hunter was released by the Lions as part of roster cuts this past weekend. The Patriots had a waiver claim in for him on Monday, but after they had acquired Darius Muagua through that process, they passed on adding him. Ultimately, he found his way onto the active roster anyway.

He joins an off-ball linebacker group that already has Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Muagau, Namdi Obiazor and Khalil Jacobs (who's currently on IR). K.J Britt and Riley Wilson are both on the practice squad. After comments from Mike Vrabel about how the Patriots aren't deep enough, the Patriots are trying to add some more depth to that room.

But how much will Hunter play? Spillane and Elliss were a great duo last year, and Muagau has experience at the NFL level with the New York Giants. Right now, it feels like he'll be a rotational player who can also chip in on several special teams units.

Hunter brings physicality to this defense, an area where they certainly aren't lacking in. But his ability to make tackles on special teams and rotate in as a third down linebacker should be a nice addition to a team looking to become the top scoring defense in the league. The rookie can soon become a nice piece in that Patriots puzzle.

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