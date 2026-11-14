Patriots Running Out of IR Designations: Ranking Who Should Return ... And When

Like Mike Vrabel said this week, the New England Patriots have been "wearing out the MRIs" this season. Every week (or nearly every week), a key member of the team seems to get banged up and miss significant time on the field.

The Patriots have had to place 13 players on injured reserve all ready this season, and that's not even counting some of the players who have dealt with lingering ailments off the IR list. Currently, the team has used five of their eight allotted return designations from IR and might have some tough decisions to make in the second half of the season.

They've already added wide receivers A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins, and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant to the 53-man roster after their IR stints.

"Let's get past the injuries here. Let's try to focus on the Lions and what we need to do to try to find a way to win the game," Vrabel said Wednesday. "But the injuries and the injured reserve, I mean, if you pay attention, we don't have too many spots left here to bring guys back on injured reserve."

With the Patriots set to play eight more games this year and depth becoming an issue, here's a ranking of how the team should prioritize their IR designations — while also considering more players might get hurt in upcoming weeks.

Note: This list is not counting offensive guard Greg Van Roten and fullback Reggie Gilliam, who have already been designated to return, but not yet added to the 53-man roster. Offensive guard Mike Onwenu, who is eligible to return, has suffered a broken ankle and is not expected to play again this season, hence his omission. Edge rusher Harold Landry is on the physically unable to perform list.

5. EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins (Eligible: Now)

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) runs against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (67) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' final draft pick of the year, Hutchins had a strong summer en route to a spot on the 53-man roster out of camp. The Boston College rookie played in the team's first two games, tallying three tackles and 12 snaps on special teams — part of the reason why he earned a roster spot.

In Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, he suffered a knee injury that landed him on IR. A few days later, he posted a photo to social media with a boot on, indicating that he might have received surgery. Despite some depth issues off the edge, the Patriots have gotten great play out of Dre'Mont Jones, Gabe Jacas and Elijah Ponder, so Hutchins returning isn't the biggest of concerns right now.

4. LB Khalil Jacobs (Eligible: Now)

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Khalil Jacobs (59) jogs to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of three undrafted rookies to make the initial roster, Jacobs was immediately placed on IR with an undisclosed injury. He's yet to make his practice debut in the regular season, but the Missouri linebacker has been a constant in the Patriots locker room since the beginning of the year.

Jacobs' hard-hitting mentality would go great alongside veterans Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, but his placement on IR feels more like a redshirt-type season. He has the talent to compete at this level, but might benefit from a year on the sidelines.

3. S Dell Pettus (Eligible: Now)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A key part of New England's special teams units since signing in 2024 out of Troy, Pettus has come along as a core special teamer and a surprising player defensively. In 36 career games with the Patriots, Pettus has 56 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups. He went down with an ankle injury in Week 2 vs. the Steelers, and was placed on IR on Sept. 23.

In the wake of Pettus' injury, the Patriots have relied on a lot of depth defensive backs to help pick up the slack, including Kindle Vildor, Mike Brown and Elliott Davison. Pettus might end up returning later on in the year if the team has a few spots to spare, but his role on the team in totality isn't as urgent as some others on the list.

2. WR Romeo Doubs (Eligible: Week 12)

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doubs was a big part of New England's offseason this year, signing a massive four-year, $68 million contract in free agency. After a slow start to the year and drops that plagued him in the opener, the wideout started to come on as a big part of this offense.

Against the New York Jets in Week 6, he caught a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter after getting wide open. He'd injury his shoulder on the play after falling to the ground and was placed on IR after the game. He's eligible to return after the Patriots' bye in Week 11 and should help complete the oft-injured wide receiver room for the stretch run.

1. OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (Eligible: Week 12)

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No position has gotten injured more this year than offensive guard. Onwenu is likely done for the season, Van Roten remains banged up, Ben Brown has dealt with a myriad of knee injuries and Walter Rouse is in concussion protocol. Vera-Tucker, who has been injured quite a bit during his career, is also part of that group.

The Patriots' starting left tackle got hurt in the team's win over the Jets in Week 6 and was placed on IR ahead of their Week 7 game in Chicago. Like Doubs, he's eligible to return after the Week 11 bye and soley because of how depleted guard is right now, Vera-Tucker must be the first player brought back when he's healthy. He's also been seen in the locker room at times since being hurt.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!