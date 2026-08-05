Patriots Rookie LB Namdi Obiazor Still Adjusting to NFL Life

FOXBORO --- After playing part of his college career in Texas, the adjustment to the New England weather has certainly taken Patriots rookie linebacker Namdi Obiazor by surprise.

Some days, it's sweltering hot. Others, like Monday's training camp practice, was rainy and forced the team indoors. Despite the conditions outdoors, Obiazor is continuing to get a grasp on what it means to be an NFL linebacker.

The Patriots' sixth round pick this spring played in some of college football's biggest games, including the 2023 National Championship game with TCU. Still, the step up in competition has been the biggest surprise for him.

"I''d just say the tempo of everything, I'd say it's a lot faster," Obiazor told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "But at the same time, you're not like all over the place. You're still staying up. They don't want people really going to the ground. So I'd just say the tempo of everything, kind of just knowing where you're supposed to be moving fast, but not really finishing."

Obiazor is part of a Patriots linebacker room with varying degrees of experience. At the top of the depth chart is Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, starters on last season's Super Bowl team. He's also playing alongside fellow rookies Khalil Jacobs and Xavier Holmes. In the middle, Chad Muma, K.J. Britt and Amari Gainer all have years under their belt.

How Obaizor Is Learning From Veteran LBs:

For the newcomer in Obiazor, learning from both Spillane and Elliss has helped tremendously in his adjustment period.

"I've learned a lot from those two players," Obaizor said. "I'd say the main thing I've learned is pretty much a linebacker is going to be involved in one of the plays, if it's Mike or Will. So you can't have an off play or off game. You pretty much got to be at your top level every single play, and if one of the backers are not playing at the top level, it'll show on the defense."

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) works with the coaching staff during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obiazor has spent most of the summer up until this point with the third-string defense. He's also worked in on special teams, getting hands-on reps with head coach Mike Vrabel on the punt team.

His role hasn't been as vast as some other linebackers, including Chad Muma -- who's coming along as the team's third player up nine practices in.

Does the 24-year-old feel like he's gotten used to the ramped-up speed yet?

"To be honest with you, not really," Obazior said. "I always say I'm just trying to be better than I was yesterday. So it's obviously better than when I started, but it's definitely not where I want to be."

The rookie doesn't have a roster spot secured just yet, and he'll be helped by the upcoming joint practices and preseason games with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. For now, he's looking to help out the Patriots in any way possible, at linebacker, safety or special teams.

"I'm pretty much just trying to find my role for the team, whatever that might be," he said. "I know we got a lot of different packages in right now, so wherever the coaches feel like they can put me in and I play, I'll do it."

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