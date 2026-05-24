Inside Namdi Obiazor's 'Hungry' Journey From JUCO to the Patriots

Hopping onto a virtual press conference after the 2026 NFL Draft, New England Patriots vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden answered a question about one of the team's new selections.

Cowden mentioned how Namdi Obiazor, the TCU linebacker who the Patriots drafted in the sixth round, had an "interesting" path to the NFL.

How so? After all, he did come from one of the nation's best high school programs and suited up in the national championship game with the Horned Frogs. Is that really all that interesting?

"Our special teams coaches took a look and had a lot of positives to say about Namdi's projections as a special teams player," Cowden said, giving a little glimpse into how the Patriots view the rookie. "And that's important at the linebacker position, as you know. So, we thought he fit the profile of that and I'm excited to work with him."

Well, it wasn't always smooth sailing for Obiazor -- who wasn't the highest-recruited player coming into college. Position changes have been a now-yearly thing for him, who now projects to be a fun piece of New England's defense for the next few seasons.

"It was just a weight lifted off my shoulders," Obiazor said after being drafted. "Kind of just a good moment just to be around family and finally achieving my goal and dreams."

If you ask some of his previous head coaches about the type of player Obiazor is, they'll give you similar praise about his tenacity on and off the field, with a similar thread woven in between: It's surprising how he's been able to get this good.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) does a drill with running back Myles Montgomery (39) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

HS Journey Helped Obiazor Get His Feet Wet

Bud Grant is a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach who led the Minnesota Vikings to the 1969 NFL Championship. The late head coach remains football royalty in Minnesota, and that's been passed down to his son, Michael.

You could make the argument that Michael has become a better winner than his father, leading Eden Prairie High School to 11 state titles since taking over in 1992. Plenty of NFL talent has come through those doors, including Blake Cashman and Jermaine Johnson II. Former Patriots offensive lineman Mark LeVoir played there as well.

Obiazor came to high school as a good athlete, starring as a cornerback during his time at Eden Prairie. He wasn't all that big -- Grant remembers him being around "only 175 pounds" -- and not all that talkative either.

"He came in and played, he started for two years," Grant told Patriots On SI. "He was a real quiet kid. He just kind of had that quiet determination and that showed in his commitment."

He wasn't all that recruited out of high school, despite logging plenty of snaps. Teams weren't lining up to offer a scholarship to Obiazor, who was just six feet tall at that point. It didn't matter that he came from an athletic family (his twin sister played basketball at UNLV, and his younger brother just transferred to Indiana's football team).

Coaches weren't coming to see Obiazor, so it was up to the young defensive back to make a name for himself. Even though there were some impressive plays -- Grant recalled an impressive interception during a game at the Minnesota Vikings practice facility -- it still wasn't enough.

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end DeShawn Hanika (83) makes the 15-yard touchdown catch in front of TCU Horned Frogs safety Namdi Obiazor (4) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"All the credit goes to him for the hard work that he's done to get himself to this level," Grant said. "He was committed to getting himself better, and that's kind of key ... He's a real good kid."

So Obiazor made a conscious decision to not walk on at a Division I program. He'll walk on at the junior college level and try to improve his game that way.

"He just thought, I'm going to better myself, and go to a junior college and work on my craft and on getting bigger, and get the great opportunity," Grant said.

Did it pay off? Grant sure thinks so. After all, there's been plenty of good football coming from that family tree. While Obiazor may have shocked people with his growth spurt from thinner cornerback to stocky NFL linebacker, it's all part of what made him such a endearing player at Eden Prairie.

"I think he's kind of a self-made man who had a plan and and worked his butt off to get there," Grant said. "And that's what I want to remember the most of him."

Before TCU, There Was The JUCO Route

Obiazor decided to take his talents to Iowa Western Community College out of high school. Not many people projected to play at a super high level, but IWCC defensive backs coach Eric Finney did. Now the cornerbacks coach at Rutgers, Finney was one of the first people to truly see Obiazor's skillset and how it could translate.

Namdi Obiazor's college journey began at Iowa Western Community College. | Contributed by Travis Jacobson/Iowa Western

Later that year, Iowa Western head coach Scott Strohmeier made a trip to Eden Prairie to talk to Obiazor in the middle of a snowstorm.

"I remember going to the high school in the snowstorm and sitting in the back room talking to him," Strohmeier said. "He didn't have a lot of interest. He wasn't heavily recruited. I don't think a lot of people projected him to play at an extremely high level."

It was Finney that projected him to be more of a safety player for the Reivers defense. So instead sticking at cornerback, he made his position switch. Obiazor came in during the pandemic and used the extra fall season to his advantage. Strohmeier was able to see the length his assistant saw.

Additional time in the weight room helped him get bigger (he surpassed 200 pounds), and it was evident on the field. In two years, Obiazor quickly made an impact. As a sophomore, he was named a First Team All-American.

"You could see that right from the beginning, just from his work ethic and his determination on wanting to be the best that he possibly could be," Strohmeier said. "He took advantage of every one of those opportunities through that time, but when he straps him on, he's different."

It wasn't just on the field that Obiazor became a model player for the Iowa Western program, one that's still pretty new. In the community and outside of football, the linebacker is someone that New England can hang its hat on.

Namdi Obiazor was a junior college All-American during his sophomore season. | Contributed by Travis Jacobson/Iowa Western

"He's going to represent the Patriot organization in a first class manner and do whatever he can do to promote Patriot football," Strohmeier said. "(He's a) passionate, committed, loyal individual."

Following his JUCO days at Iowa Western, Obiazor blossomed onto the scene. He transferred to TCU ahead of the 2023 season and played both safety and linebacker at a high level. He had 80+ tackles in his first two seasons with the Horned Frogs, and earned invites to the American Bowl, Senior Bowl and NFL Combine this offseason.

That's where the Patriots got to learn more about Obiazor and the path he took. It's one that is unconventional -- several position changes from different schools -- but one that the linebacker isn't shying away from as he embarks on a new journey.

"Namdi is 100% appreciative of what Iowa Western gave him and his opportunity here," Strohmeier said. "A lot of times kids, they're like, 'Oh, I went to junior college, and then I go to TCU, and I'm a TCU grad,' ... You don't mention much of your junior college, right?

"But he is 100% appreciative of his opportunity, and he's a guy that ... took every opportunity he was given and exceeded it all."

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