Patriots Injury Tracker: Every Medical Update From Training Camp, Preseason

Last season, the New England Patriots were blessed by the NFL injury gods. They remained relatively healthy at the top of the roster, riding a cohesive unit all the way to Super Bowl LX.

Some players, like Robert Spillane and Milton Williams, got banged up last year, but it wasn't something that sidelined them for an extended period of time. Will Campbell was on IR after an MCL injury, but returned to the starting lineup just in time for the playoffs. Overall, it was a clean bill of health in New England.

But how do they look injury-wise as they prep for 2026?

"We’re going to talk about injuries that could happen, they’re 100% in football," Vrabel said at training camp. "At some point and time everybody’s going to get hurt. The expectation is they all work extremely hard to get back. That they’re where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there. They focus on what they can do as opposed to what they can’t do. I’m very confident with our return‑to‑play."

Here's the Patriots On SI injury tracker for both training camp and the preseason. Every update, from a major injury to a quote that details something about a player, will be inside this file to give you all the latest on the Patriots' health this summer.

Check back here all summer for all the updates surrounding the health of the New England Patriots, as well as any injury-related roster moves they might make.

July 21: Three Patriots Put On Active Injury Lists Pre-Training Camp

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the first moves the Patriots made ahead of training camp kicking off was placing three players on active injury lists. Tight end CJ Dippre and edge rusher Harold Landry were both placed on the physically unable to perform list, while running back Terrell Jennings was put on the non-football injury list.

These players won't count against the 91-man roster limit, and won't be able to participate in practices until they're removed from the list. Because of Landry's limitations, this leave a pretty big hole off the edge for the Patriots' defense.

For more on these roster moves and what they mean, click here.

July 24: S Brenden Schooler Lands On NFI List, WR Jimmy Kibble Placed On Injured Reserve

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jimmy Kibble (19) does a drill during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots made two moves the day before training camp officially kicked off, both in varying degrees of importance. First, Vrabel shared at his press conference that safety and special teams captain Brenden Schooler would be going on the NFI list. Later that day, the team announced that Kibble -- an undrafted wideout from Georgetown -- would be put on season-ending injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

"He may be out for a little bit," Vrabel said of Schooler. "Those players on PUP and NFI can be involved in the meetings and then do their rehab and return to play with the trainers. And then when they’re ready to get on the practice field and practice with the team, they will."

For more on these roster moves and what they mean, click here.

July 26: WR Jeremiah Webb Placed On Injured Reserve, Rookie Placed On NFI List

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jeremiah Webb (29) warms up at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the first training camp practice, the team put another young wide receiver on the sideline. Jeremiah Webb, competing for a roster spot in his second season, was put on IR after suffered an injury on the first day of practice. Putting Webb on IR opened up a space for rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas, who had just signed his contract to join the team.

Immediately, Jacas -- who had gone an offseason procedure to clean up his left knee -- was put on the NFI list until he's able to return to play. As part of his contract, the Patriots added an injury waiver, something that voids after the 2028 season.

For more on these roster moves and what they mean, click here.

July 28: Two Patriots Depart Early, Including RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) looks at a puppy that he is delivering to the family that adopted it at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots ramped up the speed in their first practice in shells, and it led to a few players getting dinged up. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson had to miss his scheduled media availability after he left the training camp practice early for an undisclosed reason.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Charles Woods were also dealing with something. Davis had to come off the field and leave the session after one rep of 7-on-7s. He was replaced in full team drills by Woods, who would leave briefly before returning back to the lineup.

Current Patriots Injury Lists:

Patriots Placed On Active/Physically Unable To Perform List (As Of July 28) Tight end CJ Dippre (left hand/wrist injury) Edge rusher Harold Landry (knee injury suffered last season)

For players placed on this list, it means that they aren't able to participate in practice. They can participate in team activities off the field and attend practices, but aren't able to suit up until they're cleared.

Patriots Placed On Active/Non-Football Injury List (As Of July 28) Running back Terrell Jennings (undisclosed injury) Edge rusher Gabe Jacas (underwent left knee procedure) Safety Brenden Schooler (undisclosed injury)

This list is similar to PUP, but is designated for injuries that happen outside of football activities. Players are unable to return until they're cleared by members of the medical staff. Rookies with injuries in college are typically placed on this list once they arrive in the NFL.

Patriots Placed On Season-Ending Injured Reserve (As Of July 28) Wide receiver Jimmy Kibble (undisclosed injury) Wide receiver Jeremiah Webb (undisclosed injury) Tight end Julian Hill (lower-body injury suffered in OTAs)

If a player is placed on injured reserve ahead of roster cutdown day in August, their season is over. Only a player can return from IR if they are placed on the list after the initial 53-man roster is made.

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