Patriots Rookie OT Caleb Lomu Has Been 'Dreaming' About His NFL Debut

FOXBORO — Caleb Lomu might not be in the starting lineup for the New England Patriots' first game of the 2026 season (and the first meaningful game of his NFL career), but he's still approaching Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks with the same level of intensity excited that he always does.

"Just super excited," Lomu told Patriots On SI on Saturday. "It's the same thing for even the preseason games. ... Just like every game, the nerves are high, but it's like an excited nerve just to get back on the field and go against someone else. So it's super exciting."

The offensive tackle — who the Patriots took with the 28th overall pick in this year's draft — doesn't know how he'll feel when he runs out of the tunnel for the first time. He wasn't on last year's team that lost to these Seahawks in the Super Bowl, so it's not like he has any animosity towards them. He's also played in three preseason games to this point, so playing against NFL players won't truly take him by surprise.

And yet, he's excited for the moment.

Lomu's NFL Debut Is Rapidly Approaching

Sitting in front of his locker, Lomu talked about while he might not be penciled in to either of the starting tackle jobs right now, he's hoping he can chip in any way possible.

"Nothing really changes (preparation wise)," Lomu said. "I know anything can happen out there on the field. These football injuries happen, and so I gotta be ready to do in whenever they need me. If something happens, obviously we hope nothing happens to any of our players, but you know, it does happen sometimes.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) takes a puppy to the family that adopted it at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's the same mentality going into it every week. Even though I'm not starting, I still got to think that I'm going to play."

Lomu's preseason was filled with ups and downs. Splitting time between left and right tackle, the 21-year-old would sometimes struggle in 1-on-1 drills against his own team. Against opposing edge rushers in game situations, he'd look a lot better.

It's part of the growth process for the young Lomu, who projects to be an important part of the Patriots offensive line this season. While his snap count against the Seahawks might be up in the air right now, it's not going to stop a large party of Lomu supporters from making the trip to the state of Washington.

Lomu's parents, wife and in-laws will all be in attendance for the rookie's debut. He's played in some big games before and in big stadiums. But the Seahawks dropping their Super Bowl banner in front of the entire nation is bound to be a new experience for Lomu.

But it's certainly not one he's afraid of. The family group chat chatter has made sure of it.

"(They're) just excited, just talking about how fun it'll be that I'm actually in the NFL now," Lomu said with a smile. "Been dreaming about this moment for a long time, and so everyone's just excited to go out there, support the Patriots."

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