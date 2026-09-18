Patriots Rookie's Impressive Debut Earning Him Plenty of Praise

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots can't keep getting away with this. Once again, they've been able to strike gold in the special teams department, getting valuable reps out of rookie linebacker Namdi Obiazor in last week's season opener.

The TCU rookie, who was drafted in the sixth round back in April, racked up three tackles on kickoffs against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The first one was a booming wrap up on the game's first play, while another was an equally-as-hard hit in the third quarter. He also had a combined tackle in the third quarter on a Mitch Wishnowsky punt.

Obiazor didn't play any defensive snaps, but his abilities in the coverage game might help earn him some more chances down the line. His coaches were impressed by his output, and envision him being a big part of what the Patriots do this season.

"(He's) just taking advantage of his opportunities," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer told reporters ahead of Thursday's practice. "I think Coach (Mike) Vrabel says that all the time. He was the guy that picked up on the 48-man roster for that game, and he took advantage of his opportunities.

"And I hope that he continues to do that and progress. And there'll be ebbs and flows of a football season where you have to learn as a young guy. And I just hope that he's on the more successful part of that."

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel runs off the field after warm ups with linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In college, Obiazor moved all over the field. There were times where he played cornerback and safety before eventually settling into his spot at linebacker. During the summer, there were a few hiccups from the rookie defensively, but the potential is certainly there.

Could Obiazor Get Snaps On Defense?

Inside linebackers coach Vinny DePalma sees that potential, and wants to help him unlock it.

"As a young player, you just try to ask him to improve," DePalma said. "Whatever reps that he has through the spring, through training camp, through the practices. You just try to ask him to improve, and his demeanor has always been great."

Last week, Obiazor played 20 special teams snaps. He was one of five players to be part of four separate special teams unit, a clue that he'll become a core member of the roster in that regard. He's behind several players in the linebacker room right now, including Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Darius Muasau and rookie Erick Hunter, but if the team needs to call on him in a pinch, they feel comfortable rolling with Obiazor.

"He's an awesome dude," DePalma said. "There's a reason he's here. He's bought into the identity of the team, and you just keep trying to refine the fundamentals each and every day and get better and better, which I think he's doing."

Obazior could become a true household name in a region that loves special teamers. Along with undrafted cornerback Channing Canada, he's helping start a youth movement in that department.

"I love our rookies, our young guys," Springer said. "They're taking advantage of their opportunuties, man, and they're continuing to come to work. ... I just hope all of those guys continue to take advantage of the opportunuties and play to our identity on this football team."

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