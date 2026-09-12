Patriots Week 1 Rookie Report: Solid Production From Speedy Pass Rusher

The final score wasn't the result the New England Patriots were hoping for, as a 13-10 defeat kicked off their 2026 season on the wrong note. But they got several big plays from a few rookies, hopefully setting the stage for another season of first-year productivity.

Several members from this year's draft class, including tight end Eli Raridon, edge rusher Gabe Jacas and linebacker Namdi Obiazor, stood out from Seattle. All three of them made their mark in their first taste of the NFL regular season.

The game started off with a bang, as Obiazor made a thunderous hit on the opening kickoff. The sixth round pick out of TCU has come along nicely as a special teamer, and played 20 snaps on those units. He didn't play any defensive snaps, but that's where his teammate Jacas stepped in.

Jacas, who didn't have a strong preseason showing after missing most of the spring, registered his first-career sack.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel runs off the field after warm ups with linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second rounder fought off a double team off of the right side of the line, bounced off contact and brought down Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock as he tried to scramble away. It was a nice starting point for Jacas, who would add another tackle for loss later in the game.

Gabe Jacas, Rookies Shined In NFL Debut:

One day later, head coach Mike Vrabel praised Jacas' performance.

"I thought it continues to improve. I thought that he was active," Vrabel said. "I thought he set some good edges in the run game, and it was good to see him make a nice play and a tackle for loss. ... So, some good things, some things that we will have to coach and correct and fix on special teams. But I thought that it was an improvement."

On the offensive side of the ball, Raridon made his name known on the big stage. After not scoring a touchdown in his final season at Notre Dame, the third round pick snagged a two-yard score for the first points of the regular season.

Raridon, who's working as the TE2 behind Hunter Henry, played 54% of the Patriots' offensive snaps (38 snaps), just two less than presumed starting wide receiver Romeo Doubs. That one catch was the only reception on the night, but the 22-year-old also had a few nice blocks at the line of scrimmage.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Jacas and Obiazor were on all four special teams units. Raridon didn't play any snaps on special teams, but was on the field plenty during the Patriots' final drives of the game.

The rest of the Patriots rookies who suited up included TE Tanner Arkin, OTs Caleb Lomu and Dametrious Crownover, EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, and CB Channing Canada. They had some time on the field, but didn't factor into the operations as much.

CB Karon Prunty, LB Erick Hunter and QB Behren Morton were all inactive for the game. They'll get another chance to contribute next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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