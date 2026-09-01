Patriots Rookie TE Tanner Arkin Found Out He Made Roster in Shocking Fashion

FOXBORO — Throughout the weekend, the New England Patriots had to narrow their roster down from 91 players to 53. Some names were announced as reported cuts beginning on Saturday, and with roughly an hour to go until the 6 p.m. deadline, 10 moves still hadn't been announced.

A lot of fates were in the air, especially for undrafted tight end Tanner Arkin. The former Illinois captain, who had repped most of the summer as the team's third tight end, still hadn't been cut yet. It was a pretty "stressful" day for the 23-year-old rookie fighting for a job.

"No news is good news, but at the same time, you want to know what's going on," he told Patriots On SI in the locker room Tuesday. "(It's) just another step in the journey for me, and it's just the beginning. I'm so blessed and grateful for this opportunity, and can't wait to ... keep getting better on this team and proving it to myself."

By the time 6 p.m. rolled around, Arkin found out he made the roster just like everybody else. He checked his phone. No meeting with the front office. No phone calls. Just checking social media and then his dream had come true.

"I found out just like everyone else did at 6 (p.m.). The list came out," Arkin said. "I just called my parents, my fiancée, and let them know the good news. It was great."

For most of the summer, Arkin had been the team's top blocking option at tight end. After veteran Julian Hill got injured during the spring, it catapulted Arkin into the TE3 role — a spot that he didn't let slip from his fingers.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Didn't Give Arkin Any Prior Notice

It was a hectic deadline for the Patriots, who made two trades (running back Corey Kiner, offensive tackle Walter Rouse). That second trade for Rouse reportedly left Lan Larison — the second-year running back who was set to make the roster — without a spot.

That's why Arkin, among other rookies, didn't get any early notice. Now that he's on the roster, he's excited to continue his progress.

"It's awesome," Arkin said of his summer. "It just builds confidence and you know that you're able to do it at this level. Like I said, I'm just taking it day by day. You never know what can happen. It's just the beginning and can't wait to move forward."

Since training camp opened up, Arkin repped behind Hunter Henry and fellow rookie Eli Raridon — a teammate he said he can relate to during this process. Arkin might not get the most targets this season, and maybe not even the most snaps.

His role as a blocking tight end could mesh with fullback Reggie Gilliam or newly-claimed tight end Cameron Latu, but Arkin wants to do the best he can do with his opportunities.

After his stressful weekend, Arkin can finally attack the regular season head on. And this time, it won't come as a surprise to him.

"I think the biggest thing is that I took advantage of every opportunity that I was given, whatever that case may be," Arkin said. "How many reps on game day, how many reps during practice, whatever my role is.

"Just want to continue to build my role, earn a role and be the best player I can."

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