Patriots Week 9 Inactives vs. Packers: Here's How Banged-Up Offense Will Look

FOXBORO — Kevin Byard called this game a measuring stick for the New England Patriots this week, and he's right. Sitting at 5-3, the Patriots are right in the thick of things when it comes to the NFL playoff push here in November. So are the 5-3 Green Bay Packers, who are in the discussion despite being in last place in the NFC North.

They'll do battle today from Gillette Stadium, but they both won't be at full strength.

Here are all the inactives from both the Patriots and Packers for this game. For the Patriots, they'll be down a pair of key offensive stars for the second-straight week.

Patriots Inactives Packers Inactives QB Behren Morton (emergency third QB) RB Marshawn Lloyd RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) TE Josh Whyle (concussion) WR A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) C Sean Rhyan (ankle) OT Dametrious Crownover OG Travis Glover (knee) CB Charles Woods (hamstring) T Donovan Jennings NA LB Zaire Franklin (shin)

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots had already ruled running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver A.J. Brown out on Friday after they had missed all three practices this week. So the Patriots will have to rely on Rhamondre Stevenson, Cory Kiner and Lan Larison when it comes to carrying the rock.

Charles Woods, who was downgraded to questionable with a hamstring injury pregame, was running with members of the medical staff on the field. He didn't look great and was sporting a sleeve on his leg during the warmup, and after a meeting with Mike Vrabel, it's clear he won't be able to go. Rookies Karon Prunty and Channing Canada will both suit up.

Per usual, Behren Morton will only be allowed to play if both Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito get injured during the game.

One big note for Green Bay: Despite returning to the practice fields this week, star edge rusher Micah Parsons won't play as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season.

TreVeyon Henderson's Medical Situation Keeps Him Out

So why is Henderson not playing? It's because of what the team listed as an illness the last few weeks. On Friday, the second-year back released a statement sharing that he had undergone "an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days."

This will be Henderson's third missed game of the season, and second in a row. He's also dealt with ankle issues this year and hasn't looked the same compared to his rookie season. Henderson remains on the active roster for this game, but could potentially end up being transferred to the non-football injury list.

"We'll just work through whatever," Mike Vrabel said. "I can't even put a timeline on it. I don't think that that's fair to anybody. So, we'll just have to focus on the guys that are available, how we prepare for the Packers and then also continue to care for TreVeyon, his wife and his family."

Starting TE, RT Healthy Enough To Play

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) looks on during the national anthem before an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the team's most important offensive vets — tight end Hunter Henry and offensive tackle Morgan Moses — were listed as questionable on the team's final injury report this week. On Sunday morning, the team got some good news when it came to the pair of them.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, both Henry (foot) and Moses (injury) would suit up to play against Green Bay. Henry got hurt last week in Miami and wouldn't return.

The Patriots had elevated offensive tackle Marcus Bryant off of injured reserve this week, and he will make his season debut in a reserve role.

Mack Hollins Returns After 4-Game Absence

Also activated off of IR was Mack Hollins, who'll return for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 4. Having Hollins back will help ease the pain left by A.J. Brown's absence. He's missed the last two weeks with both ankle and knee injuries that have kept him out of practice.

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Hollins had gotten hurt, he was one of the team's most reliable targets — recording 15 receptions for 209 yards. Adding his size back into the lineup can help push the ball downfield for Drake Maye, who's shining in that department in recent weeks.

The Patriots didn't elevate any wideouts off of the practice squad this week, so they'll be rolling with Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III against the Packers.

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