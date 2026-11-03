Patriots Roster Moves: OT Marcus Bryant Activated, Depth Pieces Reshuffled

As they continue to prep for the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, the New England Patriots made a myriad of moves to both their 53-man roster and their practice squad.

One of those moves finally allowed a second-year player to be activated off of injured reserve, while others reworked how the depth looks heading into the middle of this season.

Here's a look at all the transactions the Patriots announced on Tuesday and what they might mean for the 5-3 squad moving forward.

Marcus Bryant Finally Activated Off IR

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) walks to the practice fields during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots are activating offensive tackle Marcus Bryant off of injured reserve onto the 53-man roster ahead of his 21-day return to play window expiring on Wednesday. Bryant, a seventh round pick a season ago, was on his way to making the team during training camp before an ankle injury landed him on IR.

Ahead of roster cuts in August, the Patriots designated him as a player to return off of IR during the season. Three weeks ago, he rejoined the team in practice and was given 21 days to be elevated to the roster. Bryant, who'll now join Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu and Dametrious Crownover as the tackles on the team, will be likely used as a swing option on both sides of the line.

Last season as a rookie, the Missouri alum played in 12 games as a reserve — getting onto the field for 19 total offensive snaps and 56 total special teams snaps.

Veteran Backup CB Released

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots had an open spot on the active roster before these moves took place, but also opened up another by releasing cornerback Kindle Vildor. A candidate to return on the practice squad, Vildor has bounced around between the 53-man roster and the practice squad in his first year with New England.

As a backup cornerback, the 29-year-old Vildor has played in five games this season and recorded six tackles, one pass breakup, a forced fumble and a special teams tackle. In recent weeks after the returns of both Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis from injury, Vildor was relegated to more of a special teams role. Against the Dolphins in Week 8, he played 13 snaps on special teams.

There is still one open spot on the 53-man roster, which could potentially go to either fullback Reggie Gilliam or wide receiver Mack Hollins. Both are eligible to return off of IR this week.

Practice Squad Gets Minor Reworkings

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Elias Neal (58) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After linebacker K.J. Britt signed with the Detroit Lions, the Patriots had a spot to play with when it came to their practice squad. As first reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the team added linebacker Elias Neal, who spent the first few seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams to fill that open 17th spot.

Neal has played in 10 total games and began this year on the Rams' practice squad. He was a game day elevation twice before being released on Oct. 27.

A few hours later, the team announced that they released wide receiver Cameron Dorner and offensive guard Jake Kubas from the practice squad, opening up two more spots on the practice-only unit. Dorner, who was one of the first UDFAs the team signed back in the spring, had a strong summer with the third-string offense. He was released from the roster after the preseason and returned on the practice squad.

Kubas, who played for the New York Giants this summer, signed to the team's initial practice squad and was one of the depth options on that unit alongside Andrew Rupcich, Xavier Newman-Johnson and Lorenz Metz. He wasn't called up once this year.

Reiss also reported that safety Elliott Davison, who was released Monday from the 53-man roster, will stick around and re-sign with the practice squad.

The Patriots currently have one open roster spot on the practice squad as they prepare for their first practice of the week tomorrow afternoon.

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