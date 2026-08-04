Patriots Roster Moves: WR Tejhaun Palmer Claimed, Rookie TE Released

The New England Patriots continued to rework their group of offensive pass catchers this summer, announcing that they've made a pair of roster moves as training camp rolls along.

The team announced that they claimed wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. In a corresponding move, the Patriots have released undrafted rookie tight end Jeremiah Franklin.

Palmer, 26, spent two seasons with the Cardinals after being drafted in the sixth round (191st overall) back in 2024. He spent most of his time on the practice squad during his first two seasons, but the 6-foot-2 receiver was signed to the 53-man roster last January.

The Patriots announced they’ve claimed WR Tejhaun Palmer off waivers from the Cardinals.



They’ve released rookie TE Jeremiah Franklin as a corresponding move. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 4, 2026

The former Snow College and UAB speedster played in just one game with Arizona last year and was on the field for six total snaps (four offense, two special teams).

Patriots Decide To Add Another WR:

The Cardinals moved on from Palmer this week after making a pair of signings of their own, bringing in defensive tackle Cam Horsley and running back Evan Hull. The Patriots, however, now have another name to bring into an already-crowded wide receiver room.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer (83) during rookie mini-camp practice on May 8, 2026, at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As it stands right now, the team currently has A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, Nick DeGennaro, Cameron Dorner, Kyle Dixon and Kobe Prentice on the roster. Palmer is the second Patriots receiver claimed off of waivers this summer, as the team acquired Prentice from the Carolina Panthers on July 25.

Dorner was absent from the Patriots' ninth training camp practice of the summer on Tuesday, something that could be a precursor for this transaction.

To make room, the Patriots dropped Franklin -- who had only been on the team since July 24. The 22-year-old undrafted free agent originally worked out for the team during New England's local pro day and rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He was signed after a successful workout ahead of training camp kicking off.

"In the offseason, I decided I had to go back into overdrive no matter what the outcome was going to be after going undrafted," Franklin told New England Football Journal's Kevin Stone during training camp. "I was pretty much working six days a week. I probably gained 22 pounds. I was waiting for an opportunity.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) and tight end Jeremiah Franklin(80) during a drill at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I had just finished a lift and I got a call from my agent saying 'They’re thinking about bringing you in for a tryout, make sure you’re ready for that.' I was like, 'alright perfect.' I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I’ve been waiting all summer. I came out, had the tryout and have been here since."

The Patriots have a pretty deep tight end room, with Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin, C.J. Dippre, Jack Westover and Mitch Van Vooren. Franklin primarily worked with the third-string offense, but didn't make that major of an impact when he was on the field.

What This Means For New England:

The biggest takeaway from this move is that the Patriots likely feel comfortable with how their tight ends have been performing so far in camp. Henry has looked like the same old Hunter Henry, while rookies Raridon and Arkin have shot up the ranks to earn major chances.

Dippre -- currently on the physically unable to perform list -- has been working out at practices to try and get back to full form, while Van Vooren made a catch during Tuesday's practice in team drills.

At the wide receiver position, it's just another player who can try and make a impact. We've seen Dorner and DeGennaro pop during 11-on-11s with the third-string offense. We've also seen Prentice get plenty of reps at kick returner.

Palmer, who ran a 4.45 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process, could become a nice outside weapon for the Patriots during the summer months. The first possible chance we'll get to see Palmer in a Patriots uniform will be at Wednesday's walkthrough at 10 a.m.

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