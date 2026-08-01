Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Launching The Deep Ball

FOXBORO --- There was shades of a baseball getaway game, but also shades of true physicality at the New England Patriots' third padded practice of training camp.

Plenty of veterans didn't partake in team drills, giving them some time to rest their bodies, while some of those on the field faced the brunt of how grueling a training camp can actually be.

Here's what stood out from the Patriots' seventh practice of the summer, including the long-awaited debut of one of their prized rookies.

Attendance

Mike Vrabel said before practice that several players would be in limited roles. Veterans Rhamondre Stevenson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Morgan Moses, Marcus Jones and Christian Gonzalez were all present, but didn't take part in team drills.

Two big names returned after missing Friday's practice. Christian Barmore (undisclosed absence) and Gabe Jacas (NFI list) were both on the field. Cornerback Carlton Davis missed his third-straight practice after dealing with a hamstring injury early this week.

Per usual, the players remaining on the injury list (Terrell Jennings, CJ Dippre, Harold Landry, Brenden Schooler) weren't present in uniform.

Passing Stats

All three quarterbacks were launching the ball all over the field. It was a practice with no set plays on the call sheet, as the coaches wanted to see the offenses figure it out on the fly. It led to all three quarterbacks -- Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton -- lining up and slinging in.

During 7-on-7s, Maye and DeVito were the only quarterbacks to get reps. Maye went 4-for-5, while DeVito went a perfect 4-for-4. It was a solid day for Romeo Doubs, who was involved a lot more than in other practices to this point.

Once both sides came together for full team reps, that's where the ball began to fly. Maye went 9-for-12 on the day, throwing his second interception of the summer to Dell Pettus in the process. DeVito went 6-for-10 with a pick (Karon Prunty), while Morton went 2-for-4. Morton had fun under center, trying to connect with undrafted receiver Cameron Dorner a number of times down the field.

Veterans Leave Early, Others Banged Up

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vrabel spoke before the practice about how some players would be in limited roles. That included the aforementioned group above, but also included A.J. Brown. The wide receiver walked off the field by himself, not with a limp, and disappeared during team drills.

Some other players had to walk off, but because of injury. Offensive guard Caedan Wallace left practice early after getting tangled up during a 1-on-1 drill, while wide receiver Kyle Williams began to limp during 11-on-11s.

Williams would stay on the practice field after running routes on air, as would both Doubs and offensive tackle James Hudson, who both were slow to get up at points during the day.

World, Meet Gabe Jacas

New England's second rounder hadn't taken a rep at all in training camp to this point. But once he made his debut after passing his physical, it was clear that he hadn't missed a step -- at least in terms of physicality.

During special teams drills, Jacas spent individual time with Vrabel. Once they broke up into positional drills, Jacas spent some time with outside linebackers coach Mike Smith. It was something to witness. Take a look:

Gabe Jacas is off to a hot start pic.twitter.com/wHCwQDlMJF — Matt Dolloff (@RealMattDolloff) August 1, 2026

Jacas didn't end up taking reps during team drills, as the edge rusher continued to work his way back from an offseason knee procedure. Regardless, his hit on Smith should excite Patriots fans.

Young Defensive Backs Making Plays

The two interceptions during 11s were pretty impressive, and both came from defensive backs fighting for a spot on the roster. Pettus, who mainly been used on special teams during his career, jumped in front of Mack Hollins on an underthrown ball and picked Maye off. In celebration, he punted the ball into the stands.

A few sessions later, Prunty -- who took Maye to the house during OTAs with an interception -- had his second of the year. DeVito tried to look deep for Dorner and instead saw it fall into the hands of Prunty. It was a solid rep for a player looking to stick around as the CB5/6.

Andy Borregales, FG Operation Looks Clean

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby (47), kicker Andy Borregales (36), and punter Bryce Baringer (17) walk to practice at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots kicker trotted onto the field for five field goal opportunities in between team reps and was ice cold. Some of his kicks trailed to the left in the air, but Borregales was perfect on the day and the operation looked clean (Julian Ashby had a low snap earlier in the week). Borregales' longest kick was roughly from 55 yards out, a good sign for the second-year kicker.

"They Said It"

"I have never said, 'Hey.' I think it just happens, right? I think the guys that usually end up doing it are the ones that should end up doing it, and then you don’t have to really say anything. I’m sure there have been cases in however long I have tried to do this that I’ve maybe had to say something, but very rarely. I mean, I think the guys that are supposed to be doing that and having that role do it." - Vrabel on Hunter Henry's leadership in a young tight end room.

What's Next?

After three-straight days of padded practice, the Patriots have earned a well-deserved off day on Sunday. They'll then head into a week with five-straight padded practices as they prepare for their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

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