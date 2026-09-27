6 Takeaways From Patriots' Disastrous Loss to Jaguars: Drake Maye Falls Apart

The New England Patriots entered their Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a weakened pass rush and questions on the offensively side of the ball. It was clear that they were missing something all game, as the Jaguars put up 315 total yards of offense in a 35-6 blowout win.

With a chance to bounce back from two-straight games of offensive struggles, the Patriots couldn't get anything going offensively. Drake Maye turned the ball over three times, the defense got burned in zone coverage and they weren't able to lay much of a finger on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as they fell to 1-2 for the second-straight season.

Here's how it happened, and what it means moving forward:

1. What Is Up With Drake Maye?

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After throwing four interceptions in his first two games, Maye had another awful performance. It wasn't a breakout game for the 24-year-old by any stretch of the imagination, and his slow start to 2026 continued.

With the Patriots driving into Jaguars' territory on their second drive, Maye tried to throw it to the right side of the field. Instead of slinging it out, the ball slipped out of his hands an the ball popped into the air. Maye looked around confused, and Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton fell on the loose ball.

It didn't get better. On the Patriots' final drive of the first half, Maye made another awful decision. Trying to hit Efton Chism III in the back of the end zone, Maye (who had recovered a prior fumble a few plays earlier) threw a bad pick to Travis Hunter — wiping out potential points heading into the locker room. In the third, he was picked off by Jarrian Jones for his third turnover of the game (and seventh on the year). One play later, the Jags punched it home.

Maye finished the afternoon going 14-for-25 with 199 passing yards, and has now finished every game this season with more interceptions than passing touchdowns. He would be replaced by Tommy DeVito in the fourth quarter. There's going to be some uncomfortable questions being asked this week.

2. Jaguars Passing Offense Strikes Early, Often

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Maye's fumble, the Jaguars were able to drive down the field with ease. Trevor Lawrence hit Parker Washington for a big chunk play before using a Brian Thomas Jr. completion to move into the red zone. He then was able to find Josh Cameron wide open across the middle.

Cameron, who entered the game with just two receptions, beat Marcus Jones on a slant and trotted into the end zone untouched. Elijah Ponder, who was a starter, dropped into coverage, but wasn't able to get in front of the pass. It was Lawrence's fifth touchdown of the season, and the first red zone touchdown allowed by the Patriots all year.

They'd later add onto the scoreboard with a 10-yard passing touchdown to Jakobi Meyers in the second and a 17-yard passing touchdown to Washington. The Jaguars ended the afternoon with eight conversions on third down, something that killed New England's chances of coming back late.

3. Running Game Still Can't Break Through

The Patriots couldn't really throw the ball against Jacksonville's defense. So did the ground game work?

Nope, it was another shaky day running the football for New England. Other than Maye's 18 rushing yards, the Patriots picked up just 45 yards on the ground with their top two backs. Rhamondre Stevenson (3.1 yards per carry) and TreVeyon Henderson (2.9 yards per carry) ran the ball just 15 times, and didn't produce much. Corey Kiner added 18 yards when he got in during garbage time.

4. Missed Kick + Penalties Add Salt In The Wound

On their first drive of the second half, the Patriots couldn't pick up a first down to Romeo Doubs. So they trotted out Andy Borregales to attempt a 38-yard field goal. After already hitting a 35-yarder in the first half, Borregales didn't come close on his second attempt.

His kick went wide right, his second missed field goal in as many weeks, and another Patriots drive came up empty.

To make matters worse, the Patriots couldn't get out of their own way. They were called for nine penalties — including three neutral zone infractions — for 68 yards. The worst one? Mack Hollins was called for taunting after making a catch in the fourth quarter down by 25 points. The flag pushed them back, forcing the Patriots to settle for a field goal.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) deflects a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Injury Bug Strikes Once Again

After a game where the Patriots had several players leave early, they had a few more players get banged up Sunday.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore would miss a drive after suffering a shoulder injury, while Greg Van Roten — who was filling in at right guard after Mike Onwenu's broken right ankle — was slow to get up in the second quarter. Van Roten would later be ruled as questionable and replaced by Walter Rouse making his season debut.

Cornerback Carlton Davis, who got banged up in Week 1 and missed Week 2 with a neck injury, also got checked out in the second quarter. Backup Charles Woods checked in to replace him, but Davis would eventually return. Morgan Moses didn't appear to get hurt, but was replaced by rookie Caleb Lomu at right tackle in the second half.

6. Backups Get Snaps Late

In the fourth quarter, and trailing by 22 points, the Patriots started to rotate some of their backups in defensively. Defensive tackles Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and Joshua Farmer, linebacker Darius Muasau and safety Mike Brown all got snaps. It didn't help, as Jaguars running Bhayshul Tuten punched it in from one yard out to extend the lead up to 35-6.

The disaster of a performance closed with a failed 4th-and-7, where DeVito sailed the ball out of bounds with 2:33 left in regulation.

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