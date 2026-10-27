True or False: Debunking Narratives Surrounding the 4-3 Patriots

With three on the season, the New England Patriots have already accumulated the same amount of losses through seven weeks than they had in 17 weeks last year.

This New England team has far more holes this year than they had last year, which has created headlines across local and national media outlets. Here are some common threads with an analysis on the truth to each narrative:

Patriots Need to Acquire Another WR Before Trade Deadline: False

One of the biggest struggles for the Patriots this season has been navigating a carousel of wide receiver injuries. New England has struggled to keep their new-look receiver room on the field. The Patriots have only been fully healthy at receiver for three quarters of play in 2026 — which came in Week 1 against Seattle.

They've placed A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins, and Romeo Doubs on the injured reserve, which is not only half of the rostered receivers, but their top-three receivers. With Brown's return in Week 6, the Patriots are limited to four wide receivers.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, they've been able to manage an efficient passing game with just four active receivers. Josh McDaniels has intentionally created plays to utilize other weapons on the field. In last week's loss to Chicago, running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the Patriots' leading receiver. Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon have hauled in three touchdowns combined over the past three weeks.

With Hollins able to be activated as soon as Week 9 vs. the Packers, and Doubs able to return one week after that, stability will hopefully find the Patriots' receiving room soon.

Offensive Line Can Survive the Rest of the Season As It Is: True

Last Thursday, the Patriots rolled out their fifth and sixth-string guards to protect Drake Maye against the Bears defense. With guard being certainly their most injured position, many have taken the Patriots as buyers for another guard at the trade deadline.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) injured on the field against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Quenton Nelson heading from Indianapolis to Seattle, the guard market is shaken up. While the Patriots will most likely show interest, acquiring a guard isn't a neccessity for this team.

The first reason in opposition of a trade is the likelihood that Ben Brown and Alijah Vera-Tucker return to play soon. Brown is still on the active roster after dealing with a knee injury, and Vera-Tucker can be activated in Week 12.

A larger reason to have faith in the offensive line is the dominance of both tackle positions. Will Campbell and Morgan Moses have provided elite protection for Maye. Additionally, Maye's strength in navigating the pocket comes from pressure up the middle. So long as the outside of the line is secure, pressure applied on Maye won't be an issue.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is knocked out of bounds by Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Offense Is Giving Up On TreVeyon Henderson: False

Second year running back TreVeyon Henderson has not started his sophomore season as excitingly he did his rookie year. Last year's leading rusher for New England has nearly a third less carries than Stevenson on the year, and saw half the amount of touches than his counterpart against Chicago.

In life, I struggle, I suffer, I’m tempted, I’m tested, sometimes I feel so weak. But when I am weak, I am strong. Because Christ, He is my hope, He is my strength, He is a firm foundation that never fails. Jesus is worthy of it all. May He be glorified always, not just on the… pic.twitter.com/uVWp8f8I6a — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) October 25, 2026

While Henderson has been the recepient of much criticism online, there are some caviats that factor into his on-field production. The Ohio State alum entered this season with an ankle injury suffered in training camp. In Week 6 against the Jets, Henderson sustained a new injury to the same ankle. The high ankle sprain that would usually land players on the injured reserve, didn't cause Henderson to miss anytime.

Considering his ability to play through the injury, his perfomance has certainly been impacted by it. Henderson is also the product of an offense that needs extra pass protection (see previous point) and Stevenson is better equipped to fill that need. The Patriots are still confident in their second-round pick from a year ago, and his 3.9 yards per carry, which are more than Stevenson, suggest that he'll remain an essential part of this offense.

Patriots Will Be Heavy Buyers At the Deadline: (Somewhat) True

New England's injury troubles have identified this team as one to utilize the trade deadline. They've had delve deep into their depth chart and practice squad to field a team in some weeks.

If the Colts are having a fire sale, Grover Stewart is the player I’m most interested in. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 27, 2026

The trade deadline provides an opportunity for the Patriots to not be so reliant on their depth, and have temporary solutions to their holes. More specifically, New England could look at acquiring a linemen, cornerback, or linebacker.

However, if Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf choose to make a move, it will be for a temporary solution that addresses the teams depth. This means, fans shouldn't expect a big deal to be done with top trade deadline targets (such as RB Jonathan Taylor - IND, WR Quentin Johnston - LAC, or LB Nolan Smith - PHI).

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots are a team that is still building their core. Draft picks are still a very essential resource for this young squad (especially considering the value they gave up for A.J. Brown). Unlike other high expectation teams like the Los Angeles Rams, the Patriots aren't in win-now mode, and don't have to overreact to three losses.

This current roster, while depleted, has shown that it compete with the best teams in the NFL.

Winning the AFC East Is Nearly Impossible: False

Right now, the Patriots sit in second place in the AFC East, two wins behind the Buffalo Bills (5-1). In their Week 4 meeting, the Patriots got a leg up on the Bills, beating them in Buffalo, but Week 7's setback loss could put winning the division in jeopardy.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We certainly can't assume that Week 7 is the last loss the Patriots will take all season, but looking at Buffalo's remaining schedule, there are a lot of games that could go unfavorably for the Bills. Buffalo will travel to Minnesota (6-0), Denver (5-2), and Green Bay (4-3) and have to host Baltimore (4-3), Chicago (5-2) and Kansas City (5-1).

Noting that the Patriots and Bills are common opponents with each of these teams except for Baltimore, these six games could determine the AFC East. But none will be more influential than Week 13's game in Foxboro.

With New England having an easier strength of schedule remaining than the Bills, contention for a second straight AFC East title is more than possible.

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