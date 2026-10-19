Patriots Sign Pair of Familiar OL Following Injuries

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had three starting offensive linemen get hurt in yesterday's win over the New York Jets, putting that unit under the spotlight for Thursday's primetime game against the Chicago Bears.

So the Patriots are bringing in some familiar faces to add some much-needed depth.

At his media availability Monday morning, head coach Mike Vrabel shared that the Patriots are signing center/guards Andrew Rupcich and Jacob Rizy to the practice squad. Both of the players were with the team during the summer months with pretty substantial roles on the backup units.

"Guys that been here previously to help us here as we move forward," Vrabel said about the pair of them.

Rupcich was in line for a spot on the 53-man roster this season, working as a backup guard and center alongside Ben Brown — who got banged up in the win over New York. But he got hurt in a preseason game and was placed on IR. The Patriots would later release him with an injury designation.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jacob Rizy (64) in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rizy also was on the Patriots' initial practice squad during the regular season, but was not activated to the game day roster. He got a larger dose of snaps in the preseason after Rupcich got injured. They'll joins guards Xavier Newman-Johnson and Jake Kubas, and tackle Lorenz Metz on the practice squad.

Injuries Against NYJ Forced Patriots Hand

The Patriots got a lot of players banged up along the line. Brown left the game with a knee injury (his second of the season) and Alijah Vera-Tucker would suffer a hamstring injury. Tackle Morgan Moses, already nursing a foot injury, would leave with an ankle.

After the game, Vrabel spoke about if any of these injuries would bleed into the team's upcoming primetime game in four days.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the field after center Ben Brown (77) is injured after a play against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We are all smart people here, some smarter than others. But it's a short week. So whether they can make it back or not, I don't know," Vrabel said. "They don't finish the game. We'll have to see. But I don't know any other thing other than that. And we'll just have to figure out who we have available and find 48 to put out there.

"So it's just hard to say, but it's a short week. And if you don't finish the game, that's a quick turnaround."

They already lost guards Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten to lower-body injuries, and tackle Marcus Bryant continues to work his way back from IR with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason.

The Patriots will have a walkthrough on Tuesday ahead of their game. Their first projected injury report will be released later Monday afternoon.

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