Patriots Undrafted Rookies: How Each UDFA Can Make Roster

Nobody truly loves undrafted free agents like New England Patriots fans come training camp each summer. Like the Austin Carr's and Gunner Olszewski's who took the region by storm as under-the-radar prospects, plenty of players can get their starts if they don't hear their name called on draft day.

The Patriots have had an undrafted free agent make it onto the initial 53-man roster in 21 of the last 22 seasons. It's become a rite of passage in New England, where one (or more) UDFAs will find a way to contribute on Sundays.

Last year, it was wide receiver Efton Chism III and defensive end Elijah Ponder. Who will it be this year?

Here's every member of the Patriots' 2026 undrafted class, with some notes on how each one can survive past cutdown day in August.

RB Myles Montgomery (UCF)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Myles Montgomery (39) catches the ball during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Montgomery has blazing speed and has the talents to make the roster. A lot of what he'll be dealing with this summer is a fairly clogged up running backs room. To earn a spot on the team, he'd need to get past the likes of Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison and Jam Miller for the third job. His historic undrafted contract ($272,500 in guarantees) should boost his chances though.

WR Kyle Dixon (Culver-Stockton)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Dixon (83) does a drill during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The first chance that the media was given to see Dixon, and the 25-year-old impressed. The former Division I baseball pitcher caught all four passes his way, and showed off his size and smooth hands. Not many people might have heard of Culver-Stockton before, but Dixon's abilities as a route runner could put that NAIA school on the map in New England.

WR Jimmy Kibble (Georgetown)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jimmy Kibble (19) makes a catch during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A captain at Georgetown, Kibble was an all-conference league player who surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time this past year. He has a knack of breaking off long catch and runs, and showed off his ability to work both inside and outside the numbers in New England so far. In a crowded receiver room, he'll need to impress during the preseason games to win a spot.

WR Nick DeGennaro (James Madison)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Nick DeGennaro (23) catches the ball during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

If you liked Julian Edelman, you'll be happy to watch DeGennaro this summer. He runs just like the Patriots Hall of Fame inductee, his hands are sticky, and his cuts and breaks are top-notch. Like Kibble, he'll need to show up when the lights are on, but he'll be a similar player to what Chism was for the Patriots last year -- a gritty slot guy who can earn a job through preseason success.

WR Cameron Dorner (North Texas)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) catches the ball during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Dorner might be the most talented receiver out of the bunch. The 6-foot-1 receiver had eight touchdowns last season for North Texas, one of college football's most productive offensive units from a year ago. His speed won't be the reason why he makes the team. Instead, his ability to avoid tackles in the open field would be the reason (he forced 14 missed tackles last year).

TE Tanner Arkin (Illinois)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) participates at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Right now, the Patriots' tight end room seems pretty set. Hunter Henry/Eli Raridon/Julian Hill appear to be the three players on the roster, at least right now. But the Patriots have been able to find some talent at the position in recent years. For Arkin's chances to stick around, a lot of it will be how well he can block NFL talent. You can never have too many good blocking tight ends on the roster.

C/G Jacob Rizy (Florida State)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots 2025-2026 offensive lineman Jacob Rizy (64) warms up with offensive lineman Nate Azzopardi (60) before the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Rizy has a golden opportunity to make the roster because of the lack of interior depth. The Florida State rookie has the ability to play both guard and center, two positions that the Patriots don't have many of right now. Ben Brown and Caedan Wallace are two veterans who could be the top backups at guard, but Rizy, a former All-Ivy League player, could compete for those spots as well.

OG JonDarius Morgan (UAB)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) warms up during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Same goes for Morgan, who has great athletic traits to succeed this summer. He's not the strongest guard on the team (that strength will certainly come), but he'll provide some speed in his feet to compete for a spot alongside Rizy. He's in the same boat as Mehki Butler and Andrew Rupcich, two young guards entering their second seasons in New England.

DT David Blay Jr. (Miami)

The Patriots didn't draft a defensive tackle during the draft, but did end up signing Blay -- a key part of the Miami defensive front that made it all the way to the national title game against Indiana. Blay is a quick player and can explode off the ball from the interior. His frame is a tad concerning (he's only 6-foot-2), but can make up for it with above average pass rush moves that a team can't pass up on.

DT Travis Shaw (Texas)

A late signing, Shaw originally was with the Baltimore Ravens before inking a deal with New England. The talent has never been the question with Shaw -- he was once a five-star recruit who was among the top players in the country -- it was just about unlocking that along the defensive line. His play dipped when he was at Texas last year, but the Patriots need a run-stuffing nose tackle to replace Khyiris Tonga.

EDGE Xavier Holmes (James Madison)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Xavier Holmes (51) does a drill with tight end Jeremiah Franklin (17) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Holmes is one of two JMU rookies (DeGennaro), and one of two players to sign after trying out at rookie minicamp (safety Peter Manuma). The redshirt senior had six sacks for the Dukes this past season after spending four years at Maine. New England has needs at edge, losing Anfernee Jennings and K'Lavon Chaisson from a year ago. Should Holmes begin to make some noise in camp, he could follow suit to what Elijah Ponder did a year ago.

LB Khalil Jacobs (Missouri)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Khalil Jacobs (59) does a drill with running back Jam Miller (30) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's surprising that Jacobs wasn't drafted by any team, or didn't immediately sign an undrafted contract following the seventh round. The Missouri linebacker was a captain for the Tigers last season, and was a core part of the team's special teams units. The Patriots met with Jacobs three times this offseason, including hosting him on a visit, so him sticking around wouldn't be a surprise. With plenty of changes at his position, there's an ajar opening for Jacobs to make the roster.

CB Channing Canada (TCU)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Channing Canada (29) does a coverage drill with wide receiver Cade Harris (6) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England's cornerback room is crowded for not that many spots. Canada will be among the many to work for what appears to be a CB5/CB6 job as it stands right now. But the Patriots already gave Canada a vote of confidence, signing him to the second-highest guaranteed contract for a UDFA in team history ($267,000). If his sound tackling can justify the hefty contract, he could remain as a backup.

CB Kenneth Harris (Oklahoma State)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kenneth Harris (36) runs a drill during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Harris is an athletic freak who had a 39.5-inch vertical and 6.85-second three-cone drill during the pre-draft testing process. Just like Canada, the chances that a cornerback cracks the roster is slim, but not impossible. Last season, young DJ James was around the ball almost every play and he won a spot on the team. For Harris to do the same, he'll need to show off those fast-twitch abilties in coverage.

S Peter Manuma (Hawaii)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Peter Manuma (1) does a drill with wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson (4) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Manuma came to New England as a rookie minicamp tryout player, and earned his way onto the roster after an impressive three days. He now becomes one of the few safeties on the team, and while he may have an uphill battle to make the roster, it's not as steep as you might think. Behind Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson, the majority of the safeties are primarily special teamers. Should Manuma pop on defense, his odds could start climbing.

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