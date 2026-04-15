Patriots Draft Profile: Is Malik Spencer a Diamond in the Secondary?

The New England Patriots may be looking to the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft to add some much-needed depth to their defensive backfield.

With 11 selections to be made between April 23-25, the Patriots are almost certain to address their promising, yet needy secondary — especially at the safety poisition. One player on whom Patriots Nation may wish to keep a watchful eye is Michigan State defensve back Malik Spencer. In fact, New England recently concluded a 30-visit with the projected Day 3 selection, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Though some may consider Spencer as a late-round draft “diamond in the rough,” his skill set translates quite well into the Patriots defensive system. He solidified his role in Michigan State's secondary during the 2023 season — starting eight games at safety, recording 72 tackles and six passes-defensed. Spencer had a solid swan song season with the Spartans, compiling 52 tackles, five passes-defensed and two sacks in 2025.

At his best, Spencer is a versatile defensive back, capable of lining up at multiple spots and contributing in various defensive packages and schemes. The 6-foot-1,195-pounder is most comfortable when aligning as a strong safety or box defender role, with the ability to contribute in sub-packages. Due to his prowess in run support, as well as his skills as a playmaker in zone coverage should allow him success in a system which utilizes safeties in multiple ways. Should the Patriots deploy big nickel packages on a regular basis, they could envision Spencer as a valuable depth piece — with the chance to eventually earn a starting role opposite second-year safety Craig Woodson.

Patriots Could Use Some Help in their Defensive Backfield in 2026

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard III (31) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Led by Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez at cornerback, the Pats’ secondary should continue to be a strength of the team in 2026. Still, the team wisely entered the market for some depth at safety by signing veteran safety Kevin Byard to a one-year deal in March — especially given the then-uncertain free agent status of last year’s starter Jaylinn Hawkins. The 28-year-old tied for the team lead in interceptions with four, had 11 pressures and 1.5 sacks, but was most effective as a deep safety.

While Byard has a wealth of experience playing in a Vrabel-style defense, is should be noted that his best season came in 2017. The Middle Tennessee product finished his second professional season with 87 combined tackles (62 solo), 16 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and led the league in interceptions with eight in 16 games and starts.

With Hawkins finding greener pastures by signing a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, New England had big shoes to fill in the rear of their defensive backfield — and will do so with Byard. The 5-11, 218-pounder is set to join a safeties room consisting of Woodson, Dell Pettus Jr, John Saunders Jr and Brendan Schooler — who is primarily used as a special teamer.

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