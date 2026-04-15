Ranking the Patriots Draft Classes from the Past Decade

The New England Patriots are no strangers to selecting their share of of legendary players via the NFL Draft. From franchise legends such as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and John Hannah to current stars Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez, the Pats have parlayed their draft day successes into six Super Bowl championships within a two-decade period.

However, one would be remiss if they failed to mention the number of notable draft “misses” New England has experienced throughout their history. Highly-touted prospects who failed to live up to expectations have doomed the fate of several draft classes during the dynasty era and beyond. In fact, the “busts” outweighing the “booms” is a tale seemingly as old as the franchise itself.

With the Pats set to begin construction on their draft class for the upcoming season, coach Mike Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf must forge a path to a continued bright future in New England.

Could the Patriots Class of 2026 be the best of the decade? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, here is a look back at the decade’s six draft classes since 2020, and where each ranks in the pantheon of Patriots folklore.

6.) Class of 2020

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kyle Dugger | Round 2, Pick 37 | S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Josh Uche | Round 2, Pick 60 | LB, Michigan

Anfernee Jennings | Round 3, Pick 87 | LB, Alabama

Devin Asiasi | Round 3, Pick 91 | TE, UCLA

Dalton Keene | Round 3, Pick 101 | TE, Virginia Tech

Justin Rohrwasser | Round 5, Pick 159 | K, Marshall

Michael Onwenu | Round 6, Pick 182 | G, Michigan

Justin Herron | Round 6, Pick 195 | T, Wake Forest

Cassh Maluia | Round 6, Pick 204 | LB, Wyoming

Dustin Woodard | Round 7, Pick 230 | C, Memphis

Despite being initially considered rich with defensive talent, New England’s 2020 draft haul is unfortunately remembered by its glaring missteps. Originally expected to succeed the franchise’s all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski at kicker, fifth-round selection Justin Rohrwasser did not play a single regular-season game for New England. With the departures of saftey Kyle Dugger and linebacker Anfernee Jennings in 2025, the Pats have retained only one member of the draft class, starting right guard Mike Onwenu. While the Michigan product’s performance has exceeded his sixth-round status, Onwenu alone was not enough to raise this class from the Foxborough doldrums.

5.) Class of 2022

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) warms up before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cole Strange | Round 1, Pick 29 | OL, Chattanooga

Tyquan Thornton | Round 2, Pick 50 | WR, Baylor

Marcus Jones | Round 3, Pick 85 | CB, Houston

Jack Jones | Round 4, Pick 121 | DB, Arizona State

Pierre Strong | Round 4, Pick 127 | RB, South Dakota State

Bailey Zappe | Round 4, Pick 137 | QB, Western Kentucky

Kevin Harris | Round 6, Pick 183 | RB, South Carolina

Sam Roberts | Round 6, Pick 200 | DT, NW Missouri State

Chasen Hines | Round 6, Pick 210 | G, LSU

Andrew Stueber | Round 7, Pick 245 | OL, Michigan

But for the presence of a two-time All-Pro on New England’s current roster, the class of 2022 may be among New England’s most-maligned draft day harvests in the team’s modern era. Despite entering Day 1 with a third-round grade, the Pats’ brain trust selected Strange at 29 overall to be their starting left guard. Unfortunately, injuries and a poor system-fit made it a role he was never able to fully embrace, let alone earn. The ascension of cornerback Marcus Jones to excellence on both defense and on special teams keeps this class from the decade’s cellar — as does a handful of solid starts at quarterback by Zappe. However, the team’s whiffs on receiver Tyquan Thornton and cornerback Jack Jones keeps this group on the lower end of the Patriots’ rankings.

4.) Class of 2024

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drake Maye | Round 1, Pick 3 | QB, North Carolina

Ja’Lynn Polk | Round 2, Pick 37 | WR, Washington

Caedan Wallace | Round 3, Pick 68 | OT, Penn State

Layden Robinson | Round 4, Pick 103 | G Texas A&M

Javon Baker | Round 4, Pick 110 | WR, UCF

Marcellas Dial | Round 6, Pick 180 | CB, South Carolina

Joe Milton | Round 6, Pick 193 | QB, Tennessee

Jaheim Bell | Round 7, Pick 231 | TE, Florida State

Although Maye is currently on track to become a franchise icon in short order, his 2024 supporting cast prevents the class’ overall ranking from reaching higher status. In just his second season as an NFL quarterback, Maye helped lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he earned deserving mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP. However, the team has already cut ties with Polk, Baker, Robinson and Milton — players who, at the time, were expected to play notable roles within New England’s offense. Instead, only Maye, swing tackle Caedan Wallace and cornerback Marcellas Dial remain on the roster — with Maye being the only starter among the group.

3.) Class of 2021

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



Mac Jones | Round 1, Pick 15 | QB, Alabama

Christian Barmore | Round 2, Pick 38 | DL, Alabama

Ronnie Perkins | Round 3, Pick 96 | DE, Oklahoma

Rhamondre Stevenson | Round 4, Pick 120 | RB, Oklahoma

Cameron McGrone | Round 5, Pick 177 | LB, Michigan

Joshuah Bledsoe | Round 6, Pick 188 | S, Missouri

William Sherman | Round 6, Pick 197 | OL, Colorado

Tre Nixon | Round 7, Pick 242 | WR, Central Florida

Though the Mac Jones “era” in New England may have ended on a negative note, the Alabama product did lead the Pats to a playoff appearance during his 2021 rookie season, while earning a Pro Bowl nod in the process. Unfortunately, Jones’ early success eventually dissolved into a toxic working relationship. In addition to parting ways with Jones, New England also decided to move on from Perkins, McGrone, Bledsoe, Sherman and Nixon.

To its credit, the Class of 2021 has been adequately redeemed by the performances of both Barmore on defense and Stevenson on offense. Each a valued starter at his respective position, Stevenson and Barmore have played vital roles in New England’s return to the NFL’s upper echelon.

2.) Class of 2023

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images



Christian Gonzalez | Round 1, Pick 17 | CB, Oregon

Keion White | Round 2, Pick 41 | DL, Georgia Tech

Marte Mapu | Round 3, Pick 76 | S/LB, Sacramento State

Jake Andrews | Round 4, Pick 107 | OL, Troy

Chad Ryland | Round 4, Pick 112 | K, Maryland

Sidy Sow | Round 4, Pick 117 | G, Eastern Michigan

Atonio Mafi | Round 5, Pick 144. | G, UCLA

Kayshon Boutte | Round 6, Pick 187 | WR, LSU

Bryce Baringer | Round 6, Pick 192 | P, Michigan State

DeMario Douglas | Round 6, Pick 210 | WR, Liberty

Ameer Speed | Round 6, Pick 214 | CB, Michigan State

Isaiah Bolden | Round 7, Pick 245 | CB, Jackson State

New England’s acquisition of Gonzalez at No. 17 is considered one of the organization’s top picks of the Bill Belichick era. The second-team All Pro has become of the NFL’s best players at his position. As such, his impact on the Patriots’ defense remains palpable each time the team takes the field of battle. In addition to Gonzalez, New England has also received stellar contiubutions from receivers Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas over the past three seasons. While the club had some notable misfires — most notably, White and Mapu on defense — Gonzalez’s promise and Boutte’s potential continue to push this team toward the top of the heap.

1.) Class of 2025

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



Will Campbell | Round 1, Pick 4 | LT, LSU

TreVeyon Henderson | Round 2, Pick 38 | RB, Ohio State

Kyle Williams | Round 3, Pick 69 | WR, Washington

Jared Wilson | Round 3, Pick 95 | OT, Georgia

Craig Woodson | Round 4, Pick 106 | S, California

Joshua Farmer | Round 4, Pick 137 | DT, Florida State

Bradyn Swinson | Round 5, Pick 146 | DE, LSU

Andres Borregales | Round 6, Pick 182 | K, Miami (FL)

Marcus Bryant | Round 7, Pick 220 | OL, Missouri

Julian Ashby | Round 7, Pick 251 | LS, Vanderbilt

Kobee Minor | Round 7, Pick 257 | DB, Memphis

Although previous classes may feature more bona fide stars, the collective potential of Mike Vrabel’s first draft class as the “HC of the NEP” puts the class of 2025 atop the decade’s list. With Campbell Henderson, Wilson and Woodson expected to hold starting roles in 2026, the Patriots future looks bright — thanks largely in part to last season’s draft haul. When adding in the contributions of both Borregales and Ashby to their corps of specialists, the Pats’ group of ‘25 draftees has the chance to become one of New England’s deepest brands of Foxborough brothers in recent memory.

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