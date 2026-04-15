Ranking the Patriots Draft Classes from the Past Decade
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The New England Patriots are no strangers to selecting their share of of legendary players via the NFL Draft. From franchise legends such as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and John Hannah to current stars Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez, the Pats have parlayed their draft day successes into six Super Bowl championships within a two-decade period.
However, one would be remiss if they failed to mention the number of notable draft “misses” New England has experienced throughout their history. Highly-touted prospects who failed to live up to expectations have doomed the fate of several draft classes during the dynasty era and beyond. In fact, the “busts” outweighing the “booms” is a tale seemingly as old as the franchise itself.
With the Pats set to begin construction on their draft class for the upcoming season, coach Mike Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf must forge a path to a continued bright future in New England.
Could the Patriots Class of 2026 be the best of the decade? Only time will tell.
In the meantime, here is a look back at the decade’s six draft classes since 2020, and where each ranks in the pantheon of Patriots folklore.
6.) Class of 2020
Kyle Dugger | Round 2, Pick 37 | S, Lenoir-Rhyne
Josh Uche | Round 2, Pick 60 | LB, Michigan
Anfernee Jennings | Round 3, Pick 87 | LB, Alabama
Devin Asiasi | Round 3, Pick 91 | TE, UCLA
Dalton Keene | Round 3, Pick 101 | TE, Virginia Tech
Justin Rohrwasser | Round 5, Pick 159 | K, Marshall
Michael Onwenu | Round 6, Pick 182 | G, Michigan
Justin Herron | Round 6, Pick 195 | T, Wake Forest
Cassh Maluia | Round 6, Pick 204 | LB, Wyoming
Dustin Woodard | Round 7, Pick 230 | C, Memphis
Despite being initially considered rich with defensive talent, New England’s 2020 draft haul is unfortunately remembered by its glaring missteps. Originally expected to succeed the franchise’s all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski at kicker, fifth-round selection Justin Rohrwasser did not play a single regular-season game for New England. With the departures of saftey Kyle Dugger and linebacker Anfernee Jennings in 2025, the Pats have retained only one member of the draft class, starting right guard Mike Onwenu. While the Michigan product’s performance has exceeded his sixth-round status, Onwenu alone was not enough to raise this class from the Foxborough doldrums.
5.) Class of 2022
Cole Strange | Round 1, Pick 29 | OL, Chattanooga
Tyquan Thornton | Round 2, Pick 50 | WR, Baylor
Marcus Jones | Round 3, Pick 85 | CB, Houston
Jack Jones | Round 4, Pick 121 | DB, Arizona State
Pierre Strong | Round 4, Pick 127 | RB, South Dakota State
Bailey Zappe | Round 4, Pick 137 | QB, Western Kentucky
Kevin Harris | Round 6, Pick 183 | RB, South Carolina
Sam Roberts | Round 6, Pick 200 | DT, NW Missouri State
Chasen Hines | Round 6, Pick 210 | G, LSU
Andrew Stueber | Round 7, Pick 245 | OL, Michigan
But for the presence of a two-time All-Pro on New England’s current roster, the class of 2022 may be among New England’s most-maligned draft day harvests in the team’s modern era. Despite entering Day 1 with a third-round grade, the Pats’ brain trust selected Strange at 29 overall to be their starting left guard. Unfortunately, injuries and a poor system-fit made it a role he was never able to fully embrace, let alone earn. The ascension of cornerback Marcus Jones to excellence on both defense and on special teams keeps this class from the decade’s cellar — as does a handful of solid starts at quarterback by Zappe. However, the team’s whiffs on receiver Tyquan Thornton and cornerback Jack Jones keeps this group on the lower end of the Patriots’ rankings.
4.) Class of 2024
Drake Maye | Round 1, Pick 3 | QB, North Carolina
Ja’Lynn Polk | Round 2, Pick 37 | WR, Washington
Caedan Wallace | Round 3, Pick 68 | OT, Penn State
Layden Robinson | Round 4, Pick 103 | G Texas A&M
Javon Baker | Round 4, Pick 110 | WR, UCF
Marcellas Dial | Round 6, Pick 180 | CB, South Carolina
Joe Milton | Round 6, Pick 193 | QB, Tennessee
Jaheim Bell | Round 7, Pick 231 | TE, Florida State
Although Maye is currently on track to become a franchise icon in short order, his 2024 supporting cast prevents the class’ overall ranking from reaching higher status. In just his second season as an NFL quarterback, Maye helped lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he earned deserving mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP. However, the team has already cut ties with Polk, Baker, Robinson and Milton — players who, at the time, were expected to play notable roles within New England’s offense. Instead, only Maye, swing tackle Caedan Wallace and cornerback Marcellas Dial remain on the roster — with Maye being the only starter among the group.
3.) Class of 2021
Mac Jones | Round 1, Pick 15 | QB, Alabama
Christian Barmore | Round 2, Pick 38 | DL, Alabama
Ronnie Perkins | Round 3, Pick 96 | DE, Oklahoma
Rhamondre Stevenson | Round 4, Pick 120 | RB, Oklahoma
Cameron McGrone | Round 5, Pick 177 | LB, Michigan
Joshuah Bledsoe | Round 6, Pick 188 | S, Missouri
William Sherman | Round 6, Pick 197 | OL, Colorado
Tre Nixon | Round 7, Pick 242 | WR, Central Florida
Though the Mac Jones “era” in New England may have ended on a negative note, the Alabama product did lead the Pats to a playoff appearance during his 2021 rookie season, while earning a Pro Bowl nod in the process. Unfortunately, Jones’ early success eventually dissolved into a toxic working relationship. In addition to parting ways with Jones, New England also decided to move on from Perkins, McGrone, Bledsoe, Sherman and Nixon.
To its credit, the Class of 2021 has been adequately redeemed by the performances of both Barmore on defense and Stevenson on offense. Each a valued starter at his respective position, Stevenson and Barmore have played vital roles in New England’s return to the NFL’s upper echelon.
2.) Class of 2023
Christian Gonzalez | Round 1, Pick 17 | CB, Oregon
Keion White | Round 2, Pick 41 | DL, Georgia Tech
Marte Mapu | Round 3, Pick 76 | S/LB, Sacramento State
Jake Andrews | Round 4, Pick 107 | OL, Troy
Chad Ryland | Round 4, Pick 112 | K, Maryland
Sidy Sow | Round 4, Pick 117 | G, Eastern Michigan
Atonio Mafi | Round 5, Pick 144. | G, UCLA
Kayshon Boutte | Round 6, Pick 187 | WR, LSU
Bryce Baringer | Round 6, Pick 192 | P, Michigan State
DeMario Douglas | Round 6, Pick 210 | WR, Liberty
Ameer Speed | Round 6, Pick 214 | CB, Michigan State
Isaiah Bolden | Round 7, Pick 245 | CB, Jackson State
New England’s acquisition of Gonzalez at No. 17 is considered one of the organization’s top picks of the Bill Belichick era. The second-team All Pro has become of the NFL’s best players at his position. As such, his impact on the Patriots’ defense remains palpable each time the team takes the field of battle. In addition to Gonzalez, New England has also received stellar contiubutions from receivers Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas over the past three seasons. While the club had some notable misfires — most notably, White and Mapu on defense — Gonzalez’s promise and Boutte’s potential continue to push this team toward the top of the heap.
1.) Class of 2025
Will Campbell | Round 1, Pick 4 | LT, LSU
TreVeyon Henderson | Round 2, Pick 38 | RB, Ohio State
Kyle Williams | Round 3, Pick 69 | WR, Washington
Jared Wilson | Round 3, Pick 95 | OT, Georgia
Craig Woodson | Round 4, Pick 106 | S, California
Joshua Farmer | Round 4, Pick 137 | DT, Florida State
Bradyn Swinson | Round 5, Pick 146 | DE, LSU
Andres Borregales | Round 6, Pick 182 | K, Miami (FL)
Marcus Bryant | Round 7, Pick 220 | OL, Missouri
Julian Ashby | Round 7, Pick 251 | LS, Vanderbilt
Kobee Minor | Round 7, Pick 257 | DB, Memphis
Although previous classes may feature more bona fide stars, the collective potential of Mike Vrabel’s first draft class as the “HC of the NEP” puts the class of 2025 atop the decade’s list. With Campbell Henderson, Wilson and Woodson expected to hold starting roles in 2026, the Patriots future looks bright — thanks largely in part to last season’s draft haul. When adding in the contributions of both Borregales and Ashby to their corps of specialists, the Pats’ group of ‘25 draftees has the chance to become one of New England’s deepest brands of Foxborough brothers in recent memory.
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Mike D’Abate has covered the New England Patriots and the NFL since 2017, both as a beat writer and managing editor for outlets such as On SI, Yahoo Sports and Full Press Coverage. He also served as the host and producer of the Locked On Patriots daily podcast from 2019 through 2025. A lifelong New Englander, Mike continues to incorporate his passion and unique insight into his pro and college football coverage.Follow mdabateNFL