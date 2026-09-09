Patriots Week 1 Inactives vs. Seahawks: What TreVeyon Henderson's Absence Actually Means

SEATTLE — We are rapidly approaching the start of the 2026 NFL season, and the New England Patriots have a shot to rectify last year's Super Bowl defeat.

In a tough environment, the defending champion Seattle Seahawks will roll out the red carpet and bask in the festivites before kickoff. Once the game starts, we should be in for a treat.

But both sides are dealing with injuries. Here are both of the teams' inactive lists, including a major loss for the Patriots' running game:

Patriots Inactives Seahawks Inactives QB Behren Morton (emergency third QB) QB Jalen Milroe (emergency third QB) RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) WR Tory Horton (hamstring) WR Efton Chism III TE Nick Kallerup C Ben Brown (knee) OG Beau Stephens OT Walter Rouse DE Mike Morris LB Erick Hunter S Nick Emmanwori (ankle) CB Karon Prunty S Ty Okada (hamstring)

For the Patriots, both Henderson and Brown were ruled out prior to Wednesday. Brown, who got injured during the first preseason game, hasn't been spotted at practice since. Henderson didn't play in any of the three preseason games, but rolled his ankle on Aug. 24 and has yet to practice since.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel left the door ajar for Henderson to potentially against a vaunted Seahawks defense, but he ultimately wasn't healthy enough to play.

"We'll see how he feels today," Vrabel told reporters Monday. "We'll see if he can do anything. He's been working extremely hard to come back."

The rest of the group isn't that much of a surprise. Rookie quarterback Behren Morton isn't dealing with any ailment, but will be dressed as the emergency third quarterback. He'll only be allowed to enter the game if Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito both suffer injuries.

Efton Chism III, Karon Prunty, Erick Hunter and Walter Rouse are all healthy scratches. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who didn't participate in one of the Patriots' practices this week with a knee injury, will be in the lineup.

Running Back Trio Will Look Different:

Without Henderson in the picture, the Patriots brought both practice squad running backs on the road trip. Hassan Haskins and Lan Larison, who were both released as part of the team's roster deadline cuts, traveled with the team, but only Larison got elevated to the roster. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky was also elevated.

That means the Patriots' running attack will consistent of Rhamondre Stevenson, Corey Kiner and Larison. It's set to be a big day for Stevenson, who would have been the starting back with or without Henderson. He's coming off a really strong summer, and looked poised for a great year in his sixth season.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) jumps over Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think that there is a consistency. I think that we have talked about his protection in the past, and that'll be critical, I am sure, Wednesday night, as it will be every night," Vrabel said. "I think that is probably one of the things I appreciate the most about him. Certainly, I love the ability to catch the football and run with it and create X plays, but also, I think that the protection for me is what stands out."

Behind him are Kiner and Larison, both in their second seasons. The Patriots traded a future seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Kiner, who's now going to be the team's top backup. He's a tough runner that adds value as a receiver, but is a bit of an unknown heading into tonight.

Despite the increased role, Kiner plans to remain level-headed.

"I prepare for every game the same way," he told Patriots On SI this week. "I gotta do my job, and that's all I worry about. Anything outside of doing my job to help the team is something that's out of my control. So I just don't think about that."

Larison has yet to play a regular season game since signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent last spring. He projects to be a possible kick returner, a spot where the top option has yet to be revealed.

Big Loss For Seahawks Secondary

Already in his second season, Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori has become one of the league's top safeties. He was a big part of the teams' run to the Super Bowl last year and projects to be a big part once again in 2026.

That debut will have to wait, as Emmanwori won't suit up with a lingering ankle injury.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 22-year-old spent a lot of time last year in the slot and rotating in as a box linebacker.

That's a major loss for a Seattle defense already missing Ty Okada on the backend as well. That leaves Julian Love and nickelback Avery Smith as the top options at safety. The Seahawks also signed A.J. Finley off the practice squad and temporarily elevated safety Rodney Thomas II to help out as well.

When you consider the Patriots' deep threats in A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, that could become a major mismatch to watch out for.

The Patriots and Seahawks will officially kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST (5:20 p.m. PST). This is just the third time since 2012 that the Patriots will play a game in Seattle, and the first time since 2020. This is also just the third Week 1 game since 1970 that will feature the two teams that faced off in the prior Super Bowl.

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