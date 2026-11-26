The New England Patriots have had plenty of difficulties this season. From a seemingly endless list of injuries –– including quarterback Drake Maye –– to a .500 record immediately after a Super Bowl appearance, 2026 has not quite gone to plan.

Despite this, New England's season has had a few positive silver linings. Here are the five things the Patriots should be thankful for when they sit down at the dinner table this Thanksgiving.

1. Kept 2027 First Rounder Instead of 2028 First Rounder

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the Patriots trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, rumors were swirling around both teams' preferences. Philadelphia reportedly was seeking a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for the pass catcher, while New England hoped to avoid dealing a day one selection.

The middle ground between the two? Dealing a 2028 first rounder. Now, with the combination of a potentially strong 2027 class and the possibility of New England finishing in the bottom half of the NFL, the Patriots should be extraordinarily thankful to have kept this year's selection.

2. New Balance Athletics Center

A look at the exterior of the New England Patriots' brand-new practice facility next to Gillette Stadium. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Over the offseason, the Patriots officially moved into their new state-of-the-art practice facility. The 160,000 square foot unit reportedly cost nearly $100 million to build and is complete with just about everything a football team could possibly ever need.

"You built such a wonderful building and practice facility and athletic performance facility that if we were to ever lose, I don't think we're going to be able to use facilities as a reason for our loss," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said during the facility's ribbon cutting ceremony to Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We spend more time here than we do at our own families, at our own homes, and we’re proud to call this home."

3. AFC Playoff Picture Wide Open

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam (44) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Patriots don't have a promising outlook the remainder of the season, the team may have one saving grace: the other middle-of-the-pack AFC teams aren't a whole lot better. New England is currently one spot out of the playoffs, behind the Cleveland Browns and the Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers.

At 5-5, and with Tommy DeVito under center, the Patriots' playoff odds remain relatively low. However, if the AFC were any better this season, those chances would be far closer to zero.

4. Upside of Rookie Class

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit where its due, the Patriots nailed the top of their draft this season. First-round offensive tackle Caleb Lomu has passed the test in his limited playing time this year, working as a sixth lineman and a top backup for fellow tackles Will Campbell and Morgan Moses.

In the following rounds, New England picked up edge rusher Gabe Jacas and tight end Eli Raridon. Jacas already has 3.5 sacks on the season and has shown flashes of future All-Pro-caliber traits. On the other hand, Raridon's athleticism has been an encouraging sign for substantial future involvement in the offense.

The Patriots picked up a trio of potential future stars at positions of need with their first few picks of the draft. What more can you ask for?

5. Mitch Wishnowsky

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) punts the ball during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have been forced to punt more than they likely anticipated this season. Last year, New England punter Bryce Baringer booted it away the 25th-most times in the NFL. This season, with what was expected to be an improved offense with plenty of firepower, Wishnowsky has the 16th-most punts in the league.

In his opportunities, he has pinned 18 punts inside the 20-yard line, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. After the Patriots were forced to make a last-minute switch to Wishnowsky following an injury to Baringer late in the preseason, New England should be thankful for the success he has found this year.

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