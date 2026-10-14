Who Could Replace TreVeyon Henderson in Patriots Backfield? Here's 3 Options

The New England Patriots didn't get good news when running back TreVeyon Henderson left their Week 5 win early with an ankle injury. They didn't get any better news when he was ruled out in the second half, and then even worse news when it was reported that he may miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

After already missing Henderson in the season opener, the last thing the Patriots — who are currently rolling to the tune of back-to-back wins — need are more injuries to hinder the offensive operation. But they'll have to make do without their second-year weapon.

It's easy to assume that Rhamondre Stevenson, who has been the starter all season, won't have the brunt of his carries impacted by Henderson's absence. In fact, he may be tasked with a bigger workload with a more precarious backfield behind him.

But the Patriots will need some valuable snaps out of their depth pieces. Here are all three of the internal options that they could turn to this week (and possibly into the future):

Corey Kiner

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs with the ball while Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) pursues during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiner was the third option on the active roster and was the immediate option the Patriots turned to after Henderson's injury. But he didn't have a good first impression, fumbling his first snap of the game.

He would settle in, getting more chances in garbage time after the score bloated to 45-17 over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kiner would tie his season-high with six carries and rack up 52 yards — including a 32-yard rush late in the fourth. He also caught a pass for seven yards.

The Patriots traded a future pick for Kiner at the roster cutdown deadline, and he's been slotting in as a kick returner as well. He has the capabilities of making defenders miss at the point of attack, but will now have to prove it in a much larger capacity.

When Henderson didn't play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, Kiner ran the ball six times for 11 yards. Even with the abilities to make things happen, I wouldn't expect a 10+ carry workload for the time being.

Lan Larison

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) runs after a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots had Larison all summer, and kept him on the practice squad after releasing him in August. He was elevated for his NFL debut in Week 1 when Henderson was inactive — a possibility this week.

In that game, Larison played just three offensive snaps and six special teams snaps. He would catch two passes for nine yards (including a first down) and return two kicks for 49 yards. Nothing too crazy to write home about, but something to make you wonder if there's more in the tank.

For the Patriots to have him play in Week 6 against the New York Jets, they'd need to activate him to the game day roster. That would be his second of three elevations for the season.

Hassan Haskins

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Hassan Haskins (26) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With only two running backs behind Henderson, the Patriots made a move Tuesday to add to their depth. The team announced that they signed Haskins — who they had in the preseason — to the practice squad.

Haskins, who played for Mike Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans to start his career, signed with the Patriots earlier in the summer ahead of the team's first preseason game. He would get on the field as a depth running back and kick returner, and would remain on the practice squad for the first two weeks of the regular season.

The addition of Haskins shows that this injury to Henderson could bleed into the next few games, which also includes a Week 7 primetime game against the Chicago Bears on a short week.

The Patriots will take the practice field for the first time this week on Wednesday afternoon, and Henderson's availability will be a big part of how the team can prepare their offense.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!