Patriots WR Isn't Focused On Constant A.J. Brown Chatter

Kyle Williams has the opportunity to have impressive mentors at his position in each of his first two NFL seasons, though the New England Patriots wide receiver isn't focused on that.

After learning from Stefon Diggs as a rookie last season, the 23-year-old Williams could potentially become teammates with AJ Brown this offseason. The Patriots have been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles star almost daily now, and it's a little hard for the current players on the roster to totally tune it all out.

Still, Williams isn't focused on if the Patriots eventually swing a trade or not. Speaking to a group of reporters following the Patriots' community day with a local elementary school, the wide receiver said he was just worried about how he can attack each day one step at a time.

"I’m focused on where my feet are," Williams said when asked about the ever-constant Brown rumors. "If it happens it happens. If it doesn’t, we still gotta keep going."

Last season, Diggs played a major role in New England's offense -- and in the development in Williams. While their statlines couldn't be more different (Diggs had 85 catches compared to Williams' 10), the former Pro Bowl taught the then-rookie plenty of valuable lessons.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) drops back to catch a pass during the second half against New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Everything from when I first met him, to his last day here, I know I can take a lot from it, going on from here to the end of my career," Williams said about what he remembers learning from Diggs, who the Patriots released back in March ahead of free agency. "Just the wise words, and wise lessons that he taught me."

Williams Getting Another WR Mentor?

So if the Patriots end up swinging a deal for Brown, Williams could find a way to learn just as much information from him. After all, the former first round pick back in 2019 was a player the young Patriot watched plenty growing up.

Williams is 5-foot-11, and Brown is 6-foot-1. Still, Williams admitted he wanted to emulate the bigger receiver.

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs the ball after a catch on Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

He's on his way to getting bigger -- Williams added a few pounds over the offseason after eating plenty of protein -- and could certainly be helped by the addition of Brown to the New England offense.

"He’s somebody that I studied a little bit. I’m not as big as him, but I try to play big if I can," Williams said. "He’s just a great player. Great habits, a consistent guy. He’s a player you would want to look up to and watch."

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