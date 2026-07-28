Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Speed, Contact Slowly Ramps Up

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots added another layer on for Tuesday's training camp practice, donning shells for the first time this summer.

After a walkthrough yesterday and two relatively slower-paced practices, the team ramped it up a notch with a little bit more physicality. Both the offensive and defensive lines went up against each other, but we are still yet to see our first big thump of the summer.

Here's what stood out from day four of Patriots training camp, including a heavy dose of competitive team reps.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Riley Wilson (51) works with a member of the coaching staff at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Attendance

Just like Monday's walkthrough, the Patriots had perfect attendance from everyone not on an injured list.

Running back Terrell Jennings, edge rusher Gabe Jacas and safety Brenden Schooler all remained absent while on the active/non-football injury list, while tight end CJ Dippre and edge rusher Harold Landry were absent on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Both Jacas and Landry arrived later on in the day in just street clothes.

Passing Stats

It was a slow start for Drake Maye. After sailing back-to-back throws to A.J. Brown in 11-on-11s, he settled in and rattled off five-straight completions. He ended the day going 4-for-7 in 7s and 10-for-14 in 11s.

Tommy DeVito had a very clean day, going a perfect 4-for-4 in 7s and 8-for-11 in 11s. DeVito got a lot more snaps than in the previous practices, as is third-string rookie Behren Morton. He was 3-for-3 in 7s and 2-for-3 in 11s. All three quarterbacks kept the ball out of harms way and operated in the pocket very well.

Kayshon Boutte, Again

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte stretches out before training camp. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Stop me if you've heard this one before. Boutte was once again the best player on the field.

After making highlight-worthy plays over the weekend, the wide receiver stepped right up into the starting lineup and did it again. He was a frequent target for Maye, including grabbing a 45ish-yard touchdown against safety Kevin Byard over the top.

Boutte led the Patriots with four receptions on the day and has skyrocketed his stock in a crowded receiving room.

Spreading The Wealth

Boutte got the most love out of the receivers, but he wasn't the only one. Eight different wide receiver caught passes during the day, including one rookie you might not have expected.

The wide receivers who caught passes were Efton Chism III, Romeo Doubs, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, AJ Brown and undrafted rookie Cameron Dorner. The North Texas rookie started the summer off slow, but had two solid grabs with the third team. He'll have a larger chance to carve out a role once pads come on.

Tight Ends Get Good Reps

Hunter Henry was another big target for Maye, especially in 11s. He caught two balls in where he had to reach up over the defender to haul it in. From the media tent, both passed looked near impossible to snag. Henry, however, brought them both in.

He wasn't the only one to do so. Rookie Eli Raridon got some more run with the top unit, nabbing three balls. Tanner Arkin, who's got reps as the top fullback at times, caught his first pass of the summer, while Jeremiah Franklin also caught a ball in the flat with the third team.

Cornerbacks Banged Up

The Patriots have been very healthy at the cornerback position this summer, but were dealt a blow when starter Carlton Davis left practice early. He opened up an 7-on-7 drill as one of the two starters, but left after running alongside A.J. Brown on a crosser.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) makes a catch at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis was replaced by Kindle Vildor in 7s, who was then replaced by Charles Woods in 11s. Woods then briefly left the field, but would return to practice.

Additionally, running back Rhamondre Stevenson -- who was scheduled for media availability after practice -- walked off early.

Borregales Nearly Perfect

Kicker Andy Borregales had a strong start to his training camp, going 6-for-6 during Sunday's practice. Today, he was nearly as good.

During the field goal period, Borregales went 5-for-6 in kicks ranging from 33 to 50 yards. His one miss came around 44 yards out, but a low snap from long snapper Julian Ashby seemed to be what caused the miss. The kick went wide left.

Helping Hands

There are always a lot of people on the practice fields, so it can be overwhelming to try and spot everyone each day. But today had a few people stick out helping coach up the players.

Offensive line coach Doug Marrone -- who underwent offseason knee surgery -- was back with the group sporting a sleeve on his left leg. Former Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was helping out the defensive backs as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, while Patriots Hall of Fame offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia was also in attendance.

Offensive line coach Doug Marrone — who Mike Vrabel said had knee surgery in the offseason — is present.



He has a sleeve on his left leg. pic.twitter.com/Azmz3Payfm — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) July 28, 2026

Patriots vice president of football operations and stratgey John Streicher was also helping out, throwing passes to the safeties as they worked on their coverage routes.

"They Said It"

"I mean, everybody knows what Mr. Kraft has done. A ton of respect for Mr. Kraft and what he’s done for this franchise. It's just something we don't want to handle in the media. I keep that with the team and my team, and go on about that." - cornerback Christian Gonzalez on his ongoing contract negotiations after owner Robert Kraft spoke about it this weekend.

What's Next?

The Patriots will have a well-deserved off day on Wednesday before returning to the practice fields Thursday morning. The weather forecast predicts rain, so the team's first padded practice of the summer might end up being moved indoors.

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