Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Offense Falters, Tempers Flare

FOBXORO --- The New England Patriots are clearly getting fed up with hitting their teammates. It's clear that they are ready for a new challenge.

That much was evident during Thursday's training camp practice, the 11th overall for the Patriots this summer. After a slower-than-molasses walkthrough a day prior, the team ramped it up with pads on.

Let's open up the practice notebook to see what stood out, including an awful ending to the day from Drake Maye and the offense.

Attendance

The Patriots got offensive guard Caedan Wallace back, who had missed three-straight days with a lower-body injury suffered on Saturday. They also were able to get tight end C.J. Dippre in pads for the first time since he was activated off of the physically unable to perform list.

As for the players absent, it was more of the same from yesterday.

Wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Cameron Dorner, tight end Jack Westover, edge rusher Harold Landry (PUP), cornerback Carlton Davis and safety Brenden Schooler (NFI) were all not spotted practicing with their teammates.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passing Stats

To start the day, it was a crisp showing for the Patriots' quarterbacks. Maye looked in the direction of A.J. Brown early and often, and the pair connected on three catches on the day. The 23-year-old starter finished the day 10-for-15 with two interceptions (more on that later).

Backup Tommy DeVito also threw an interception, his second of the summer. He went just 3-for-6 on the day. Behren Morton also went 3-for-6, with two of his incompletions being broken up passes from safety Peter Manuma and cornerback Brandon Crossley.

It wasn't with his arm, but Maye did impress with his legs. During a red zone period, the quarterback faked a pitch to TreVeyon Henderson on a speed option play out right and scampered his way into the end zone untouched.

Terrible Ending For The Offense

Back to the interceptions. How did they happen?

Well, it all came on three-straight plays during a two-minute drill to close the practice. After hitting several passes in a way, Maye missed Kayshon Boutte and was intercepted by a diving Marcus Jones. One play later, Maye missed high across the middle and it was picked off by Kevin Byard.

Clearly, the coaching staff had enough of the starters and put in the second-string unit to complete the drive. That's when DeVito forced the ball to his left and saw his pass taken the other way by second-year safety John Saunders Jr. A team meeting was called after the play, and practice ended shortly after.

"That's what we want to do on defense, get takeaways and was able to do that today," safety Craig Woodson told reporters after. "It's just fun to watch, man. And it's fun to be a part of."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1-on-1s Get Fiesty

The offense began a 1-on-1 session in the near end zone, which gave reporters an up-close look at the receivers and defensive backs going at each other. It also gave them a front row seat to two of the team's biggest stars going at it.

After a pass breakup, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Brown got into a jawing match. The battles between the two of been one of the consistent headlines of camp this far, with both sides getting the best of each other often. Today, Gonzalez beat Brown three times and it led to some intense back-and-forths. Finger pointing led to the players needing to be separated as they moved onto another drill.

"I was just trying to pull A.J. out to go on to the next. I heard him say something about 'You a grown man,'" Boutte, who jumped in to break the players up, said post-practice. "So I just (got in there) before it got too far."

In the end, there wasn't any hard feelings between the Patriots' WR1 and CB1.

"It’s good on good," Gonzalez, who didn't have an update on his contract, said. "He’s a No. 1 receiver in this league going up against a No. 1 corner. That’s how it’s gonna go. I’s football at the end of the day. There’s never no disrespect or anything."

Several Starters Banged Up

The Patriots had mostly a full roster on the field, but a few players did have notable things happen. Will Campbell, who arrived to Wednesday's walkthrough with a large left arm brace, appeared limited during team reps. His absence from the starting lineup pushed Marcus Bryant up with the first team, Dametrious Crownover to the second team and Caleb Lomu (who had been working on the right side) to the third team.

Additionally, edge rusher Bradyn Swinson and running back Rhamondre Stevenson both spent time on the sidelines. During an 11-on-11 rep, Swinson was slow to get near the line of scrimmage and hobbled off the field. He wouldn't come back for the rest of the period, but was on the field during a kick return drill soon after.

Stevenson, who left one of the first practices early with a heat-related issue, was seen hunched over on the sideline during the same session. He received a watered-down towel from a member of the medical staff and was spitting. He was second on the team in carries today with five (Terrell Jennings led the Patriots with six).

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get Ready To Know Chad Muma And Gabe Jacas

Both defenders had gotten most of their run during the second-string defensive periods. Today, they were elevated into larger roles with the starters. Jacas, who had a nice win over Bryant in 1-on-1s, looked quick off the right side, while Muma rotated in and out as the third standup linebacker.

"They Said It"

"Being able to come in and think like a starter. Growing up and maturing is part of the game. I feel like I took another step this year. ... I'm gonna do my best to try to get on the field and try to help the team." - offensive tackle Marcus Bryant on his mindset heading into his second season.

What's Next?

The Patriots will close out their week of practice with a padded session in front of fans. Based on how the players have spoken to the media this week, it's trending like it will be a team scrimmage before a two-day weekend break. Mike Vrabel will speak at 9:30 a.m. and six players will speak at 12:15 p.m. This practice will be open to the public after two-straight days of closed sessions.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!