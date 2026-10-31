Predicting How Patriots, Dolphins Perform: WRs Need To Step Up ... And Fast

The New England Patriots are currently 2-0 against their AFC East rivals. Can they make it three wins on the year this week down in South Florida?

Historically, playing against the Miami Dolphins on the road has been a tall task for the Patriots. The heat, plus struggles against a team that's either been very good or very bad, hasn't led to the best of results for New England. This year, however, should be a solid victory for the Patriots — despite the conditions.

"We have to be conditioned," head coach Mike Vrabel said this week. "I think the better that we play, the more we possess the ball, the fresher we'll stay defensively. Hopefully we get the receivers into a rotation. The backs, we rotate. I don't think that the offensive linemen will necessarily rotate. We may play a couple guys based on who's available. That remains to be seen. The edge guys, we rotate. We try to rotate along the defensive line. We like to have our best players available to help us win."

Ahead of Week 8, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right?

Hurwitz: What Patriots Offense Will We Get?

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots are sitting at 4-3 by the time this is being written, and in 48 hours, should be sitting at 5-3. Yes, the Patriots will tell you this game will be just like any other, but if they take care of business, this should be an easy win. But it depends on which type of Patriots offense we get on the field.

With A.J. Brown questionable with a knee and ankle injury, plus TreVeyon Henderson dealing with an illness, we don't know just yet about how the offense will look. Can the running game bounce back and start to put together a big game? Will the passing attack look good, regardless of who's out there? That's how this game will be dictated.

X-Factor: QB Drake Maye

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Maye had an excellent day — passing for two touchdowns and running in a third. That was against a Bears defense that's in Super Bowl conversations. Against a Miami defense that has struggled all year, the 24-year-old should have a comfortable day in the pocket, even if some starters at both offensive line and wide receiver aren't playing.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 26, Dolphins 10

I don't see the Patriots eclipsing 30+ points considering how depleted their wide receiving corps is right now. But they certainly should win this game by several scores. The Dolphins will keep it close for a bit, but the extended break for the Patriots should help them get back in the winning swing of things.

Ventola: They’re TANKING!!

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates with wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins are not a good football team. In fact, there is an argument to be made that they are the worst in the league. Last week, Miami scraped out with its first game of the season against a lowly New York Jets squad. However, I frankly do not see a world where that happens again on Sunday.

Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has just 1,057 yards and four touchdowns through the air this season, sitting 25th and 27th in the NFL, respectively. Plus, Miami’s fifth-leading receiver, Ryan Miller, is now on New England’s practice squad.

All of that to say, the Dolphins are much better off losing this game — to continue plummeting toward an early draft pick — than they are winning it.

X-Factor: WR Efton Chism III

Plain and simple, somebody is going to have to catch the football for the Patriots on Sunday. With A.J. Brown questionable to play, plus Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs on injured reserve, New England’s only healthy receivers on the active roster are Chism, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams. Chism has obvious chemistry with Drake Maye. So, with an expected increased snap share on Sunday, I expect him to be New England’s leading receiver.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 23, Dolphins 10

Sunday afternoon may be a snooze fest. Between the Patriots’ depleted offense and the Dolphins untalented offense, I do not expect many points to be put on the board. Whichever team can play cleaner, more complementary football should come out with the win. All in all, I trust Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel to instill that significantly more than I trust first-year Dolphins lead man Jeff Hafley.

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