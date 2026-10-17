Predicting How Patriots Look vs. Jets in Week 6: Is It a Trap Game?

The New England Patriots swept the New York Jets a season ago. There's no reason to believe that it won't happen again in 2026.

Despite starting off slow, both teams have started to find a more balanced footing heading into Week 6. The Patriots are one game up on the Jets in the AFC East standings, and are a win away from making their winning streak three. But the Jets have gotten good play out of Geno Smith under center.

"He's done a fantastic job," Mike Vrabel said this week. "And so, if you want to try to create turnovers, you're going to have to actually go out and force them. He hasn't made many mistakes. He's been really good with the football. He’s been decisive, has been able to create some X plays."

Ahead of Week 6, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right?

Hurwitz: Limiting Jets' Upstart Running Attack

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) reacts after a run against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Jets have Breece Hall as their top back, but a quad injury is holding him out of the game. That means it will be Braelon Allen for a second-straight week for New York. He rushed for more than 100 yards a week ago against Cleveland, and the Patriots front seven will need to key into who Vrabel called "a smooth runner."

The Patriots' defense has helped carry the load this season, and it hasn't come because of the secondary. That unit has dealt with injury after injury to open up the year, and they'll be down Carlton Davis and Karon Prunty once again. Even though New England's offense is gaining momentum, it will be the other side of the ball that will need to shine.

X-Factor: EDGE Gabe Jacas

One of the players who can truly break out for the Patriots is the second-round rookie in Jacas. He recorded a sack in his first game in Seattle, but has taken a backseat to Elijah Ponder in the pass rushing department since. That's not to say that he's been bad by any stretch of the imagination, but he's yet to have a true breakout game. This can be his shot.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 34, Jets 10

The Patriots have rattled off wins against the Bills and Raiders, who both came into the matchup with winning records. Now yes, any given Sunday is a real thing, but it's hard to imagine the Patriots losing to a Jets team that's just been a doormat for most of the 21st century. If Brown plays — even in a limited capacity — the Patriots' offense can roll once again.

Ventola: What Could Possibly Go Wrong???

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have far fewer questions surrounding its team this week than it has in its past few games. New England went into its matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills unsure of the level quarterback Drake Maye would perform at. Then, against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots had multiple of their best players ruled out due to injuries.

Against the Jets this weekend, the stars seem to have aligned. Maye has scored eight touchdowns in his past two games, while New England begins to get healthier. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice this week from injured reserve, while cornerback Christian Gonzalez has no injury designation for Sunday.

X-Factor: QB Drake Maye

Last time out against the Jets, Maye had a field day. The Patriots signal caller completed 19 of his 21 pass attempts, tossing for five touchdowns and more than 250 yards. He also tallied those numbers despite being taken out of the 42-10 win midway through the third quarter. Coming off of a performance against Las Vegas where Maye tallied nearly 400 total yards and five touchdowns, I expect Madden-esque numbers this Sunday.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 38, Jets 13

Mark my words: I do not see a world where the Patriots lose this game. Yes, the Jets are a substantially better team than they were a year ago … but they are still the Jets. I expect Maye to throw four touchdowns before New England allows backup quarterback Tommy DeVito to take the reins late in the fourth quarter. With a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears on the horizon, the Patriots should on the board early and often to give their starters some much-needed rest late in the game.

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