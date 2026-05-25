Ranking the 3 Most Realistic Patriots Trades That Could Still Happen

We are officially one week away from June 1.

That date has burned into the brains of both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles for months. It's when AJ Brown's cap hit slices in half, and the semi-official date for when a trade can be orchestrated.

That's been the big ticket item for the Patriots this offseason, especially with the ongoing effort to add as much offensive firepower to surround Drake Maye in 2027 and beyond. But there are some other potential deals that could happen between now and the start of the regular season.

These are, of course, just floated proposals, though all three of these names have been tossed around at some point to potentially be dealt. Here are three trades that the New England Patriots could eventually make this summer.

3. DT Christian Barmore, 2027 6th Round Pick to Las Vegas Raiders for 2027 4th Round Pick

Oct 22, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts after a sack during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The former second round pick has been a great piece of the Patriots' defensive line since being drafted in 2021. There's been some other issues that have limited Barmore's production in the process.

The good? He's a fierce pass rusher that can get after the quarterback. Pairing up with Milton Williams in 2025, he took a backseat in that department, but still played at a high level against the run. Barmore's sack numbers haven't shot up (he's had just three since recording a career-high 8.5 in 2023), and off-the-field issues have also come into play.

Despite that, Barmore remains a valuable piece of the team that could easily turn into a fantastic trade chip. He wasn't released/traded in March, guaranteeing him $10 million of his $12 million salary for 2026. The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan reportedly earlier this year that an AFC scout believes that Barmore and a sixth round pick could be dealt in exchange for a fourth rounder, so let's go with that idea.

The Raiders are still in the process of trying to rebuild their depleted roster, and adding a bonafide talent in Barmore at defensive tackle to compliment Maxx Crosby off the edge could be just what the doctor ordered for Las Vegas.

2. WR DeMario Douglas to New York Giants for 2027 6th Round Pick

Oct 18, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) carries the ball during practice at the Harrow School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This trade wouldn't be about Douglas' abilities on the field, but what the Patriots already have on the roster. Douglas -- who's entering a contract season -- has had sporadic outcomes in a New England uniform. Sometimes he's good for 100+ yards in a game, and sometimes he's rarely used.

Right now, it feels like Douglas and second-year Efton Chism III are competing for the top slot role in this offense. To me, Chism feels like a more realistic player to remain on the roster, considering he's still got another year under contract and could ad in on special teams as well.

"Pop" did get some votes of confidence by the Patriots when they didn't end up drafting a wide receiver, but signing four undrafted guys, including some who can work inside the numbers, doesn't bode well.

New York is still a few pieces away from becoming a legit threat in the NFC, and a lot of it rests on their offense. Jaxson Dart is promising, but lost Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency this offseason. The Giants' top wide receicer -- Malik Nabers -- is still working his way through ACL setbacks and is a question mark at this point in time.

They could use a flyer on Douglas this year, plus New England getting something out of a upcoming free agent is always a win.

1. 2028 1st Round Pick to Philadelphia Eagles for WR A.J. Brown

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The big one, the Patriots have been connected to Brown for quite some time. Considering the wide receiver's public rifts with the Eagles at times last season, a breakup felt inevitable and that coming to New England would be the likely course of action.

It's a win for both sides, especially if the Eagles can demand a high price tag. The Patriots can aquire a top-tier talent at wideout to pair with Romeo Doubs in the offense. Philadelphia, asking for a high draft pick, could potentially grab a 2028 first round pick in return.

Now, while this deal feels like it's already set in stone, the return from the Patriots is what is up in the air. Maybe a first rounder is dealt, or maybe the Patriots send a second round pick and a player. One name constantly mentioned in Kayshon Boutte, who's entering a contract season and hasn't attended the Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts this spring.

But the Eagles are fairly flush at the position, even with moving off of Brown. They brought in Makai Lemon in the first round, signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore and traded for Dontayvion Wicks. Do they really need another pass catcher in Boutte?

I believe a one-for-one deal will happen next week, with New England finally acquiring Brown for a future first round selection.

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