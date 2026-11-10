Patriots Should Be in RB Trade Market With Stevenson, Henderson Out

Injuries have defined the first nine weeks of the New England Patriots season that's seen five wins and four losses. In the past few days, another position group suffered major losses, which is something New England will have to address.

Last week, TreVeyon Henderson took to social media to announce that he had been hospitalized with a neurological condition. While the team nor Henderson has shared how long he's expected to be out, the second-year running back is still on the Patriots active roster.

Additionally, a report came out Monday night that running back Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a plantoris tendon issue in the back of his knee, meaning he'll be sidelined for several weeks — including the team's Week 10 game in Germany and their bye one week later..

That leaves New England with running backs Corey Kiner and Lan Larison, as well as Terrell Jennings on the practice squad.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) jumps over Miami Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents (8) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the news about Henderson and Stevenson, the Patriots might have been in talks of acquiring a running back before the 4 p.m. trade deadline on Nov. 10. Now, the discussion for the Patriots to purchase a running back vamps up for a team looking to field a more competitive offense.

On Monday, Mike Vrabel spoke to repoters about the plans heading into the deadline.

"I want to see us do anything that we can with the roster that we have or potentially guys that aren't here, to continue to improve," he said.

Running Backs the Patriots May Try to Acquire

The 2026 NFL trade deadline has brought an emergence of talented running backs not seen at a trade deadline before. The group of rushers available for teams to inquire about is much stronger than year's past, which presents a great opportunity for the Patriots to upgrade their roster ahead of the second half of the season.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest name available is Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor is an accomplished running back, who has notched four 1,000-plus yard seasons. Whatever team acquires Taylor will see an immediate impact from the seventh-year veteran.

New England has emerged as favorites for Taylor across several sports books and internet discussions. After the Colts loss to Dallas on Sunday, Taylor seemingly gave his farewells to Indianapolis in his post-game media availability.

One downside for New England is that Taylor carries an average cap hit of $17 million during the next two seasons, which will be difficult for the Patriots to afford. Taylor is also one of the most expensive players at the deadline, meaning the Patriots will have to fork up a valuable player and at least a day two pick.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gave a farewell to Indianapolis and Colts fans after today’s game, in case it was his last with the organization.



Don’t see this often.



(🎥 @WISHNews8) pic.twitter.com/n4uf3C3W7f — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2026

There are much cheaper options that provide a similar — though less — impact as Taylor. Derrick Henry is another trade candidate that Vrabel will certainly be interested in. Henry and Vrabel have ties from their time in Tennessee together, and the long-time NFL running back brings a powerful downfield attack that the Patriots offense could use.

Henry is a part of a Baltimore Ravens team that is without its starting and backup quarterbacks. They're the last place team in the AFC North and may be looking to plan for upcoming seasons under new head coach Jesse Minter.

However, a different Titans running back could be on New England's radar, as Tony Pollard presents an opportunity for the Patriots to upgrade their running back room. Pollard is on an expiring contract and has been an efficient rusher this year, on pace for over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The eighth-year running back has five seasons of 1,000-plus yards and is a shifty runner with great vision. Due to Pollard's age and his rental status, New England could acquire this Titans player for a low value.

There are other options that the Patriots and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf could explore. If the team is looking for more depth or a temporary replacement while Stevenson and Henderson get healthy, there's a few names with less than $1 million remaining on their contract that could fill the position.

ELIOT WOLF HAS APPARENTLY PUT IN THE BEST OFFER FOR JONATHAN TAYLOR.



👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/o9W7VpMFpD — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) November 9, 2026

The Giants, who are currently in first place in the NFC North, have an abundance of running backs dealing with a multitude of injuries. Devin Singletary is a veteran name with a minimal contract that the Patriots could pursue.

The Jaguars, who have been very active in trade talks, may want to move on from Ameer Abdullah. There's also Isaiah Davis of the Jets, who finds himself third on New York's depth chart.

Being the most injured team in the NFL, the Patriots will look to improve several position groups ahead of the trade deadline, but it remains to be seen which areas will be most prominently addressed.

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