Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Dealing with Knee Tendon Issue

Rhamondre Stevenson is reportedly dealing with a knee tendon issue, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The injury could keep the New England Patriots running back sidelined for a short period of time.



Stevenson exited New England's Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers after being tackled following a short reception in the third quarter.



Schefter added that the injury will not require surgery, with Stevenson expected to recover through rest and rehabilitation.



Following their trip to Munich, Germany, for a matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Patriots will have their Week 11 bye. A much-needed reset that could give Stevenson time to recover.



Through nine games in 2026, Stevenson has rushed 102 times for 399 yards and two touchdowns while adding 26 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores through the air.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball during the third quarter Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord (14) at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Offense Takes Another Blow

A potential absence for Stevenson would be another major blow to a Patriots offense that can't seem to catch a break.



New England lost top wide receiver A.J. Brown to a high ankle sprain in its season opener, forcing him to miss four games on injured reserve. He has since missed two additional games while dealing with a knee flare-up tied to a reported degenerative knee condition.



Romeo Doubs also remains on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the New York Jets. He is expected to remain sidelined until at least Week 12.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) is examined by medical staff in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injuries extend to the offensive line, where starting right guard Mike Onwenu and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker are both on injured reserve with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. Backup guard Ben Brown also exited the Packers game with a knee injury.



Simply put, the Patriots' offense has taken hit after hit this season.



With injuries continuing to pile up at running back, wide receiver, and along the offensive line, the Patriots' offense has been left with fewer reliable options to work with.

New England Has Options Behind Stevenson

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hands off the ball to running back Corey Kiner (9) against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With TreVeyon Henderson missing New England's last two games due to illness and recently releasing a statement regarding his health, the Patriots will need to be prepared for a scenario without him.



Their next options at running back are Corey Kiner, Lan Larison, and Terrell Jennings, who is currently on the practice squad.



Kiner, acquired in an August trade with the Arizona Cardinals, has proven to be a serviceable downhill runner for New England. His 50 carries for 244 yards and one touchdown give him the team's highest yards-per-carry average at 4.9.



Larison, a 2025 undrafted free agent from UC Davis, has seen limited NFL action, appearing in just three games.



Jennings, a 2024 UDFA, appeared in 10 games for New England during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, rushing 36 times for 106 yards and a score.



In August, he was placed on injured reserve, then reached an injury settlement and was waived by the Patriots. He re-signed with the team's practice squad on Nov. 2.

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